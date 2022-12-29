Kick Those New Year's Resolutions Into Gear with These Jaw-Dropping After Christmas Sales on Workout Equipment

These deals are just what we need to get our health goals started.

By Lauren Levy
Published on December 29, 2022

Best After Xmas Sales on Workout Equipment

Amazon / BestBuy

As you decompress from the holiday chaos and start packing away any seasonal decor for another year, there’s a chance you may find yourself with some extra room in your living space. Or realize that after a stressful holiday season, you may need to dedicate some time to yourself and your mental health. Or perhaps you’re looking ahead to your fitness goals and routines for 2023 (whether or not it’s for picking a healthy New Year’s Resolution). Whatever the reason is, now is the perfect time to start investing in yourself and your home workout game because the after-Christmas fitness sales are officially here—and let me tell you, they’re huge.

As the holidays are officially wrapping up (and finally giving you back a sliver of free space and time), favorite retailers are going on a discount bonanza. Whether you’re looking for smaller pieces like weights, kettlebells, and foldable treadmills for tight spaces or that higher-ticket rower or bike that Santa seems to have forgotten, don’t let that stop you from investing in yourself this year. Especially with sales like these. Check out some of the best after-Christmas fitness sales on home workout equipment going on right now.

Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22" HD Touchscreen

Amazon

Amazon

Start the new year fresh with a new piece of equipment (or two) with these sales from Amazon. And if you’re a Prime member, you get the bonus perks of free and fast delivery so you can start working out sooner. 

Superfit Folding 2.25HP Electric Treadmill Running Machine APP Control Bluetooth

Target

Target

Target’s fitness sale brings new irony (and joy) to the meaning of a “Target run.” Only this time, you’re doing the shopping online—but you’ll get the health benefits of this run, hopefully for the entire year to come!

Bowflex - 5.1S Stowable Bench - Black

Best Buy

Best Buy

Best Buy brought the power to their Health and Wellness section through their current sales across exercise and fitness equipment—especially from beloved brands, including Bowflex, NordicTrack, and Hydrow. 

NordicTrack C 1100i Smart Treadmill with 10â Touchscreen and and 30-Day iFIT Family Membership

Walmart

Walmart

Walmart is helping you reset in 2023 with a range of equally impressive discounts across home health and fitness products. 

