News Kick Those New Year's Resolutions Into Gear with These Jaw-Dropping After Christmas Sales on Workout Equipment These deals are just what we need to get our health goals started. As you decompress from the holiday chaos and start packing away any seasonal decor for another year, there's a chance you may find yourself with some extra room in your living space. Or realize that after a stressful holiday season, you may need to dedicate some time to yourself and your mental health. Or perhaps you're looking ahead to your fitness goals and routines for 2023 (whether or not it's for picking a healthy New Year's Resolution). Whatever the reason is, now is the perfect time to start investing in yourself and your home workout game because the after-Christmas fitness sales are officially here—and let me tell you, they’re huge.As the holidays are officially wrapping up (and finally giving you back a sliver of free space and time), favorite retailers are going on a discount bonanza. Whether you’re looking for smaller pieces like weights, kettlebells, and foldable treadmills for tight spaces or that higher-ticket rower or bike that Santa seems to have forgotten, don’t let that stop you from investing in yourself this year. Especially with sales like these. Check out some of the best after-Christmas fitness sales on home workout equipment going on right now. Amazon Amazon Start the new year fresh with a new piece of equipment (or two) with these sales from Amazon. And if you’re a Prime member, you get the bonus perks of free and fast delivery so you can start working out sooner. Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine $296 (was $399); amazon.com BCAN 40" Fitness Exercise Trampoline for Adults $110 (was $199); amazon.com Original Peloton Bike $1,195 (was $1,445); amazon.com Lifepro Adjustable Dumbbell - 5-in-1, 25lb dumbell Adjustable Free Weights Plates and Rack $160 (was $299); amazon.com Sportsroyals Power Tower Dip Station Pull-Up Bar for Home Gym Strength Training $156 (was $299); amazon.com Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Magnetic Rowing Machine $250 (was $399); amazon.com Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill, 2.25HP Superfit Under Desk Electric Treadmill $340 (was $450); amazon.com Schwinn Fitness 470 Elliptical $899 (was $1,299); amazon.com Target Target Target’s fitness sale brings new irony (and joy) to the meaning of a “Target run.” Only this time, you’re doing the shopping online—but you’ll get the health benefits of this run, hopefully for the entire year to come! TRX Bundle Home Gym Suspension Resistance Trainer Travel Workout System $180 (was $228); target.com Total Gym APEX G1, G3, G5 Versatile Indoor Home Workout Total Body Strength Training Fitness Equipment $300 (was $376); target.com Bosu 65-Centimeter Dynamic Non-Slip Travel-Size Home Gym Workout Balance Ball Pod Trainer for Strength and Flexibility $146 (was $240); target.com Costway Superfit Folding 2.25HP Electric Treadmill Running Machine APP Control Bluetooth $460 (was $960); target.com Schwinn 130 Upright Bike Exercise Bike $400 (was $500); target.com Reebok Fitness Multipurpose Adjustable Aerobic and Strength Training Workout Step Platform $58 (was $118); target.com Costway Multifunction Squat Machine Hip Thrust Machine Sit up Exercise Set $100 (was $260); target.com Costway Multifunction Squat Machine Hip Thrust Machine Sit up Exercise Set $100 (was $260); target.com Stamina Cardio Foldable Air Rower Rowing Machine + Equipment Mat $478 (was $636); target.com Best Buy Best Buy Best Buy brought the power to their Health and Wellness section through their current sales across exercise and fitness equipment—especially from beloved brands, including Bowflex, NordicTrack, and Hydrow. Bowflex - SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar $500 (was $600); bestbuy.com Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill $1,000 (was $1,600); bestbuy.com AXJOX Adjustable Kettlebell $100 (was $250); bestbuy.com Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike $800 (was $1,000); bestbuy.com Bowflex VeloCore Bike (22" Console) Exercise Bike $1,700 (was $2,200); bestbuy.com NordicTrack Commercial X32i $4,000 (was $4,500); bestbuy.com Hydrow Rowing Machine $2,245 (was $2,500); bestbuy.com AXJOX Dumbbell Adjustable Dumbbell Pair $300 (was $500); bestbuy.com NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill $1,000 (was $1,500); bestbuy.com Tempo - Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack $1,500 (was $2,800); bestbuy.com Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench $250 (was $350); bestbuy.com Walmart Walmart Walmart is helping you reset in 2023 with a range of equally impressive discounts across home health and fitness products. NordicTrack C 1100i Smart Treadmill with 10" Touchscreen and 30-Day iFIT Family Membership $999 (was $1,872); walmart.com ProForm Carbon CX Exercise Bike with Automatic Resistance Adjustment and 30-Day iFIT Membership $349 (was $456); walmart.com Urikar Exercise Bike, Magnetic Stationary Bike with LCD Smart Monitor $210 (was $500); walmart.com NordicTrack RW600 Smart Rower with 30-Day iFIT Family Membership $849 (was $999); walmart.com POOBOO Heisman Workout Foldable Weight Bench $125 (was $200); walmart.com NordicTrack C 1100i Smart Treadmill with 10" Touchscreen and and 30-Day iFIT Family Membership $999 (was $1,872); walmart.com Body Champ BCB5268 Olympic Weight Bench with Arm Curl and Curl Bar Attachment $179 (was $250); walmart.com