Quiz: Do You Have Adult ADHD?

May 15, 2012
Do I have adult ADHD?

Can't concentrate? Answer these six questions (adding up your score as you go along) to find out if you might have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

A score of 11 or higher indicates that your symptoms might be consistent with adult ADHD.

This questionnaire was developed in conjunction with the World Health Organization and the Workgroup on Adult ADHD, and is intended for people 18 and older.

Staying organized

How often do you have difficulty getting things in order when you have to do a task that requires organization?

Never: +0

Rarely: +1 point

Sometimes: +2 points

Often: +3 points

Very often: +4 points

Starting tasks

When you have a task that requires a lot of thought, how often do you avoid or delay getting started?

Never: +0

Rarely: +1 point

Sometimes: +2 points

Often: +3 points

Very often: +4 points

Distractions

How often are you distracted by activity or noise around you?

Never: +0

Rarely: +1 point

Sometimes: +2 points

Often: +3 points

Very often: +4 points

Staying put

How often do you leave your seat in meetings or other situations in which you are expected to remain seated?

Never: +0

Rarely: +1 point

Sometimes: +2 points

Often: +3 points

Very often: +4 points

Feeling fidgety

How often do you feel restless or fidgety?

Never: +0

Rarely: +1 point

Sometimes: +2 points

Often: +3 points

Very often: +4 points

Waiting in line

How often do you have difficulty waiting your turn in situations when turn taking is required?

Never: +0

Rarely: +1 point

Sometimes: +2 points

Often: +3 points

Very often: +4 points

Finding help

If you took this quiz and scored 11 points or more, you could have adult ADHD.

If your inability to concentrate is causing significant stress in your life, be sure to talk to a physician, who can tell you for sure whether your symptoms are caused by ADHD.

