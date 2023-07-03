Some People With ADHD Are Taking ‘Medication Holidays' This Summer—But Is It Safe?

Some TikTok creators are touting the benefits of a “medication holiday” from ADHD medication.

While there are instances where children may go off ADHD medication, experts note that adults should remain on their medication as prescribed.

Experts recommend working with a trusted healthcare professional to find the ADHD medication and dosage that works for you.

Some TikTok creators are boasting the benefits of a “medication holiday,” also referred to as a “medication vacation,” or “drug holiday,” from their ADHD medication.

For some people living with ADHD, taking the weekend off from medication may mean a brief break in routine. Yet some parents on TikTok are touting taking their child off ADHD meds for a large portion of the summer.

The decision to take such a break from doctor-prescribed medication is not one-size-fits-all and should not be influenced by people on social media platforms, said Anish Ranjan Dube, MD, chair of the Council on Children, Adolescents and Their Families at the American Psychiatric Association.

“Recommendations by individual users or content based on the personal experiences of such users may have social value in that others may relate to them, but nevertheless are not appropriate for everyone due to individual differences in biology, the severity of the pathology, and circumstances,” he told Health.

David Goodman, MD, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine agreed. He noted that anecdotal information on social media is often from people who have peculiar experiences.

“All those lived experiences are very individual and so what one person says has worked or hasn’t worked for them doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to work or not work for you,” Goodman, director of the Adult Attention Deficit Disorder Center of Maryland told Health. “Always call your prescriber for advice.”

Getty Images / Riska

The Effects of Quitting ADHD Medication

Many medication vacations on TikTok give the impression that once they stop taking their ADHD medication, the effect of it will dissipate immediately.

Goodman said this is the case for stimulant medication, which is used most frequently to treat ADHD. If you use stimulant medication and then you stop, the effect of the medication is essentially going to evaporate.

“In terms of how it’s going to last in your system, it’s pretty much out of your system in a day once you stop taking it. When you go back on it, it recaptures the benefit,” he said.

However, if you stop taking non-stimulants, such as atomoxetine or viloxazine, Goodman said it takes a couple of weeks to notice an effect.

“The non-stimulants act more like a mechanism of an anti-depressant where it takes two weeks to start kicking in and even if you stop it, the effect will still be there for a couple of weeks after you stop,” he said.

Why Parents May Give Children a Medication Holiday

There are various reasons parents consider giving their child with ADHD a medication holiday. Some parents on TikTok state that they are taking their child off ADHD medication so the kid can be their “true self.”

Goodman explained that parents may be referring to an effect stimulants have in children where it “mutes down” their emotional responses and social engagement.

Some children take ADHD medication to help them with inattention during school days.

“[These kids] may tolerate a medication holiday over the summer without being adversely impacted,” said Dube.

However, he stressed that some people (including teens) may have ADHD symptoms that are debilitating during activities such as driving, causing easy distractibility or carelessness, making it important for them to continue taking their medications.

“If the medication is helping treat a symptom (or symptoms) that severely affect(s) multiple facets of one’s life that is pervasive in the impairment that it causes, a medication holiday may lead to a rebound of those symptoms and the associated impairment,” Dube said. “In such cases, it may be more beneficial to remain on the medication.”

Goodman pointed out that another reason parents may want kids to take a break from ADHD medication is that stimulants can reduce weight and height in children and adolescents.

“The thought is if you decrease the exposure [of medication] over time, then the impact on appetite and weight will be less,” he said.

Are Medication Vacations Beneficial to Adults?

Goodman emphasized that adults who are diagnosed with ADHD and prescribed medication for their condition should remain on the medication consistently.

“ADHD symptoms show up in work, in social relationships, in emotional control, so you should be on the medication seven days a week,” he said. “Adults are also not as concerned about height and weight as children.”

However, he noted there are circumstances when taking a break or adjusting medication is necessary.

Easing the Side Effects of ADHD Medication

Goodman said, generally, adults are able to find a dose of ADHD medication that works best for them and stay at that dose for a long period of time. However, if side effects become intolerable, prescribers might decrease the dose.

“Before you change the dose you have to figure out if the side effects are from the ADHD medication or are a function of additional medication that was added that are now having an interaction with your ADHD medication,” he said.

Just stopping the medication cold turkey on your own isn’t the best way to deal with side effects.

“There are over 30 different stimulant preparations on the market,” Goodman said. “It’s very likely you can find something that you can take that does what it’s supposed to do, that lasts as long as you’d like it to last, and doesn’t cause problems.”

Avoiding Tolerance Issues

Some people on TikTok point to tolerance issues as their reason for taking a medication holiday. However, Goodman said most people experience micro-tolerance, which means if they skip a day’s dose, the medication has a stronger effect the next day.

When tolerance becomes a serious issue that needs further evaluation, Goodman said this is referred to as macro-tolerance, which has to do with the escalation of the dose over a period of time.

“So you started on 10 mg and then had to go to 20 and five years later you’re at a 116; that’s physiologic tolerance, where you have to increase the dose in order to achieve the same benefit. That’s a problem,” he said.

Consulting a Healthcare Provider Is Key

Before following the lead of TikTok users, Goodman said to have a conversation with your doctor about why you’re considering one.

“Patients will often not have conversations because they don’t want to upset the doctor or because they think the doctor wouldn’t agree,” he said. “But good clinicians want to hear this information so they can help the patient think through what the best course of action is.”

If you talk to your doctor and they’re not receptive to what you’re saying, it may be time to find a new provider.

“Now that doesn’t mean you want a prescriber who is going to bend over backward and accommodate what you want,” Goodman said. “We’re here to provide what we believe you need before we give you what you want.”