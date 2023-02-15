What to Know About Adderall Withdrawal, as ADHD Medication Shortage Continues

The United States has been experiencing an Adderall shortage since October 2022.

Adderall withdrawal is usually more severe for individuals who were taking higher dosages before stopping the medication.

If Adderall access is lacking in your area, talk to a doctor about alternative treatments, like Vyvanse, Ritalin, Focalin, Concerta, and Strattera.

Since October 2022, the United States has been experiencing an Adderall shortage that’s made the medication difficult to obtain. Many who rely on the drug to manage their health conditions—like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)—and keep their symptoms in check are still waiting for their prescriptions to be filled.

As a result, some individuals have abruptly stopped taking Adderall. While most won’t experience extreme withdrawal or unpleasant side effects, the sudden hiatus of treatment does present the possibility of health consequences.

“Regular daily users of higher doses may feel run down and irritable for a few days, or even weeks in some cases. And people taking the highest doses can have uncomfortable withdrawal symptoms including depression, and cravings that can last for weeks,” Will Cronenwett, MD, the chief of psychiatry at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, told Health.

Before going off Adderall, it’s important to consider withdrawal symptoms and how to comfortably manage a change in medication routines.

What Causes Adderall Withdrawal?

Adderall is made up of two stimulants: amphetamine and dextroamphetamine. These chemicals arouse the central nervous system and put it into a more alert, active state. For individuals with ADHD, whose brains are constantly seeking stimulation (possibly due, in part, to decreased dopamine activity in the brain), the medication boosts dopamine levels.

This cause and effect relieves the brain’s urge to seek out stimulation, said Zishan Khan, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist with Mindpath Health. In people without ADHD, Adderall will lead to an excess in dopamine levels, triggering feelings of euphoria and wakefulness.

Over time, the brain can become dependent on the medication and rely on the higher levels of dopamine and norepinephrine neurotransmitters that it produces, Dr. Khan said. When this reliance happens, your brain naturally produces fewer neurotransmitters. When you take the drug away, there will be a sudden absence of those feel-good neurotransmitters in the brain, which can cause noticeable symptoms of withdrawal, Dr. Khan said.

“For some people, discontinuing Adderall abruptly can potentially lead to what’s referred to as a ‘crash,’” said Ximena Sanchez-Samper, MD, a board-certified addiction psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at Charles River Recovery in Weston, Massachusetts.

Symptoms of Adderall Withdrawal

Most people will be able to stop taking Adderall without any issues. “When taking low doses, and not every day, most people have no withdrawal effects whatsoever,” Dr. Cronenwett said. In fact, many parents of kids with ADHD plan scheduled breaks from the medication during weekends or when their child is not in school—a tactic called “drug holidays.” Strategic breaks like this allow individuals to stop taking the drug without any problems.

That said, if a person is taking too high of a dose or if they’ve been on it for a long time or using it too frequently, they’re more at risk for withdrawal. “A lower dosage is less likely to result in withdrawal symptoms than a higher dose,” Dr. Sanchez-Samper said. Additional factors that influence how an individual reacts to going off a drug include genetics, family history of addiction, and physical and mental health.

Withdrawal symptoms typically set in one to two days after cutting the stimulant out—this varies from person to person. Symptoms commonly include fatigue, mood swings, heightened anxiety, disrupted sleep, increased hunger, and gastrointestinal issues. Others may experience a lack of motivation, lethargy, and irritability, Dr. Cronenwett said.

Individuals who take Adderall for an energy boost or the sensation of euphoria tend to have the worst withdrawal symptoms and intense cravings, especially if they’ve become psychologically dependent on the drug to “feel normal,” Dr. Cronenwett said. However, even in serious cases, withdrawal symptoms from Adderall won’t be life-threatening like the withdrawal symptoms from alcohol or opioids can be, he added.

Adderall Withdrawal Symptoms While symptoms vary from person to person, those experiencing Adderall withdrawal may notice the following: Fatigue

Mood swings

Heightened anxiety

Disrupted sleep

Increased hunger

Gastrointestinal issues

Irritability

Lethargy

Lack of motivation

The duration of withdrawal is unique to each individual. “How long the withdrawal symptoms last depends on the dosage and how long the person had been taking the medication,” Dr. Sanchez-Samper said. In general, the symptoms of withdrawal will last for a week or two, added Dr. Khan, but for some, the symptoms can persist for weeks—especially if they were misusing the stimulant for a lengthy amount of time.

What to Do If You Experience Adderall Withdrawal

The majority of people will be able to ride out any withdrawal symptoms at home without serious health consequences. But if symptoms become intolerable, or start to impact your daily functioning, Dr. Khan recommends reaching out to a mental health specialist or primary care doctor. This is especially important for individuals who experience worsening depression or develop suicidal ideation during their withdrawal.

There aren’t any medications that can cure the symptoms of withdrawal; however, there are some strategies that can make the experience easier to tolerate. “Maintaining proper sleep, keeping a healthy diet, getting regular exercise, and symptomatic treatment may ease the discomfort during withdrawal,” Dr. Khan said.

If you or a loved one are struggling with substance use or addiction, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for information on support and treatment facilities in your area. If this is an emergency call: 911

If you can’t find Adderall at a nearby pharmacy or through a certified prescriber, it’s not worth buying it from a dealer or second-hand source. In recent years, there’ve been accidental deaths and hospitalizations from counterfeit Adderall that’s been laced with fentanyl and other dangerous substances like methamphetamine.

“Without access to prescription stimulants, it is important for people to be mindful and never purchase Adderall from ‘the street’ as it may not be pharmaceutical grade Adderall,” Dr. Sanchez-Samper said.

How to Safely Go Off Adderall

For those with the option to stop taking Adderall on their own timeline, doctors recommend tapering down slowly. Doing so will help you avoid potentially experiencing uncomfortable withdrawal effects, Dr. Khan said.

If you’re concerned about being impacted by the Adderall shortage, Dr. Cronenwett suggests asking a doctor about your risk of experiencing withdrawal symptoms. Everyone’s situation is unique and requires a customized timeline—your prescriber can craft a plan that’ll help you safely stop taking the medication if the need arises.

Adderall Alternatives Worth Considering

If Adderall access is lacking in your area, talk to a doctor about alternative treatments, like Vyvanse, which is also an amphetamine-based stimulant, or Ritalin, Focalin, Concerta, which are part of a different class of stimulants categorized as methylphenidates.

Some of these medications are also in limited supply, so it may be worth asking a doctor about non-stimulant treatments, as well. Some FDA-approved options include Intuniv, clonidine, and Strattera. There are medications that can be prescribed off-label to treat hyperactivity and inattention, such as Wellbutrin, along with a number of non-pharmaceutical interventions that can help, like behavioral support therapies, cognitive-behavior therapy, and biofeedback.

Because treatments have different effects on different people, it’s important to talk to a doctor about the full range of options and whether or not they’d be useful for you. “The reason consulting a psychiatrist is the best route to take,” Dr. Khan said, “is due to their ability to properly decide the proper dose for the replacement stimulant to prevent their patient from experiencing withdrawal.”

