This 20-Minute Pimple Popping Video Will Give You Nightmares

Warning: These videos are not for the faint of heart. But if you have a strong stomach, 20 minutes to spare, and find pimple-popping clips satisfying, you may feel tempted to hit “play” on the latest viral blackheads popping video.

Last week, Dr. Lalit Kasana, a cosmetologist and aesthetician in India, shared two YouTube videos from a particularly challenging (and cringe-worthy) extraction session.

RELATED: Dr. Pimple Popper's Advice for How to Get Rid of Acne

Part one of the series is just over 12 minutes long, and part two is about eight minutes. What Kasana describes as a “very old, deep under eye blackhead,” is one of the most disgustingly appealing zit extraction videos yet. It’s so irresistible, in fact, that nearly 250,000 people have tuned in since it was posted on June 13.

While the first video shows more pus, oil, and blood than most would like to ever see, the second video presents the real kicker. In the middle of it, you see Kasana remove a marble-sized ball of pus from the patient’s left under eye area.

With 134,000+ subscribers, Kasana clearly knows what he’s doing when it comes to viral videos. But his method might not be appropriate for at-home pimple poppers.

Sandra Lee, MD, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, previously told Health that the key is to wait until the pimple comes to the surface of skin. When you see a white, pus-filled head, remove it in a clean environment, like your shower. Or use clean hands and apply a warm compress to help draw the pimple out.