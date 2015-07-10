The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Your Skin Type

Foundation is great at creating flawless coverage à la Kim Kardashian, but it can be a little heavy to wear every day, especially in the summer. Beat the heat and still score a naturally perfect-looking complexion with one of these lightweight, tinted moisturizers instead—there's one for every skin type and problem:

Dull, tired skin



Try: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20 ($44, nordstrom.com or sephora.com)

This light liquid moisturizer has just the right hint of color with an added touch of shimmer to highlight skin for a dewy, lit-from-within finish.

Makeup meltdowns



Try: Tarte BB Tinted Treatment 12-Hour Primer SPF 30 ($36, sephora.com or dermstore.com)

If makeup tends to slip right off your face in the summer, then this tint is the one for you. The built-in primer promises 12 hours of stay-put coverage and it's oil-free, so you won't have to worry about getting slick after you put it on.

Dry, dehydrated skin

Try: Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Day Tint SPF 15 ($48, sephora.com or amazon.com)

Your skin will drink up this gel-like tint. Think of it as a daily hydrating moisturizer that happens to have a little color to it, courtesy of the ceramides—natural moisturizers found in the skin—contained within it.

Wrinkles

Try: 3 Lab Perfect BB Cream ($100; nordstrom.com or dermstore.com)

Disguise any signs of aging while treating them, too! Licorice root extract is anti-inflammatory and improves the texture and appearance of dry, damaged skin, apple stem cells stimulate collagen, pea protein activates skin cells to reduce wrinkles, and peptides brighten for an anti-aging arsenal in one tube.

Redness



Try: L'Oréal Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream Anti-Redness ($8, amazon.com)

Think back to elementary-school days when you learned about complementary colors, and you'll remember that red and green were across from each other on the color wheel. In the beauty world, that means you can use green-hued products to cancel out facial redness. But don't worry: This cream won't leave you looking like the Hulk. Upon contact with skin, it transforms into a nude shade that matches your skin tone for a flawless finish.

Oily, acne-prone skin



Try: La Roche-Posay Effaclar BB Blur ($30, amazon.com)

The mousse-like texture smoothes over skin to blur the look of acne, pores, and other imperfections, leaving a matte, airbrushed finish. This product is formulated with an ingredient called airlicium which, La Roche-Posay claims, has the ability to absorb three times its weight in oil so you can stay shine-free all day long.

No time for a full face



Try: Laneige BB Cushion ($33, amazon.com)

All tinted moisturizers are easy to apply (just slick them on with your fingers) but when you're in a rush, a compact formula is your best bet for a no-fuss face. This BB cream is packaged like a powder but loaded with a cushion soaked in a featherweight, tinted moisturizer that's applied with a sponge for easy, all-over coverage.