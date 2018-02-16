This Viral Pimple-Popping Video Will Give You Nightmares

If you have 9 minutes to spare and an impressively strong stomach, get ready to sit back and...not relax.

In this viral video, two blackheads are removed from a person’s ear. Over 10 million people have viewed the prodding and pulling, as one person extracts pus from the ear using a pair of tweezers. The gross (yet oddly satisfying) video has captured the internet’s attention, with over 7,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

Unlike those super popular whitehead-popping videos all over YouTube, this one features green (yes, green) pus coming out of two blackheads.

It was clearly a hit with zit-squeezing addicts. “Ear blackheads are my favorite, this was glorious,” said one respondent. Another wrote: “I don’t think I breathed the entire time watching it. Bittersweet to say, ‘thank god it was short.’”

“In terms of videography + content, this might be the best popping video ever,” declared one commenter. Another argued, however, that a more acute description would be that “they’re ‘pulling’ more than ‘popping.’”

The post was shared in August, but pimple-popping fans everywhere have been reeling since it was reposted on Reddit earlier this month. Less than two weeks after it went up, Redditors gave it 2,300 upvotes. Did we mention that waiting room music is playing for the full nine minutes? We still can’t decide whether it helped or hurt our viewing experience.

Is it disgusting? Absolutely. Difficult to look away? No doubt. Will we ever look at our ears or personal pair of tweezers the same again? Definitely not.