This Viral Toy Feels Like You’re Popping an Actual Pimple—and It’s Oddly Satisfying

By now, most of us know not to squeeze zits. Doing so could cause an infection or damage your skin. But there’s a reason why we still do it, and why so many people are obsessed with watching videos showing a massive zit erupting like a mini volcano. Thanks to one couple, you can now squeeze with safety using the Pop It Pal.

This now-viral toy is a piece of silicone with 15 holes, each filled with the brand’s all-natural (read: fake) “pimple pus.” By simulating the real-life pimple-popping experience, this product allows you to satisfy your picking habit without hurting your skin.

The complete package, which also includes a refill of the pus, is available on the company’s site for $19.99.

“We love that disgusting little habit nobody likes to talk about,” Billy and Summer Pierce said about their new toy on the website. “Yup, it is our unique obsession....and I have a feeling it might be yours too. Don't worry. You've found your safe haven here in our little spot in the great big Digiworld.”

The pimple-popping community has, in fact, rallied behind the Pierces. With a 4.6/5 star rating on Facebook, this new product is exceeding many reviewers’ expectations.

“I can not stop playing with this gross, satisfying little toy,” wrote one respondent, who also called it a “great stress reliever.” Another had this to say: “Lots of fun to pop!! My 3-year-old and 5-year-old even love doing it!!! Easy, simple instructions. And, you can refill it and pop it again!”

“Just what I needed!” commented a satisfied reviewer. “Perfect with every pop.” So instead of popping the real thing and risk damaging your skin, order a slab of silicone and squeeze to your heart’s content.