Mindy Kaling Uses Zit Cream Before 'Tonight Show' Appearance And We Totally Feel Her Pain

That zit cream in your 30's life. At least I'm not going on the Tonight Show later today. 🙄 A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Dec 3, 2015 at 7:10am PST

Mindy Kaling, 36-year-old creator and star of The Mindy Project, posted a photo to Instagram yesterday that basically any adult with a pulse can relate to. "That zit cream in your 30s life," she wrote. "At least I'm not going on the Tonight Show later today." (She was going on the Tonight Show, in case you missed the sarcasm.)

Sad, but true: for must of us, pimples don't disappear after our teenage years. One 2008 study revealed that about 51% of adults aged 20 to 29 suffer from this skin problem, while more than 35% still get pimples in their 30s. And it doesn't even stop after that—26% continue to have acne in their 40s, and 15% have pimples pop up into their 50s. You can blame the same hormone blast you experienced as a high schooler: "Your estrogen increases at your first period and peri-menopause," Mona Gohara, MD, associate clinical professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine told Health in an earlier interview. "The hormone causes an increase in oil production, which ultimately causes bacterial inflammation and pimples."

All hope isn't lost. Step 1: Stop believing these adult acne myths that just won't die (no, sunscreen does not clog your pores, so you'd better be wearing it every day). Step 2: Try these over-the-counter treatments, or these home remedies (and if you have a strong stomach, you can use this technique for extracting a blemish like a pro). Step 3: Make these lifestyle changes. And finally, if you have persistent acne scars, make an appointment with a dermatologist—there are lots of treatments available to erase these spots.