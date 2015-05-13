How Lily Allen's Pimple Selfie Is Helping Women Feel Better About Adult Acne

Singer Lily Allen helped acne-sufferers feel a little more normal this week when she posted a selfie on Instagram revealing bumps along her chin. She wrote, "How is it fair that I get acne at 30? #1stworldproblems ." And the comments section was full of people thanking her for being real and helping them feel better about their own skin.

While many people think acne is supposed to stop when you graduate high school—or that if you never got it in your teens you're in the clear forever—hormonal acne can occur well into your 30s. Here's how to treat hormonal acne and what else you should know about adult acne myths.

