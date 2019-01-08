Kendall Jenner Is Facing Serious Backlash After Her Over-Hyped Announcement About Acne

The Kardashian Jenner clan has a way of, well, getting people's attention. And that's exactly what Kris Jenner did over the weekend when she tweeted that daughter Kendall had a huge announcement to make on Sunday. "Prepare to be moved," Kris wrote, followed by mysterious hashtags like #bethechange and #shareyourstory.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's New Fragrance Campaign Claims to Be Body Positive—but Is It Really?

Drum roll please...Kendall's big announcement was that she has a new partnership with Proactiv. The company released a video on Sunday timed to the Golden Globe Awards that showed Kendall talking about her struggles with acne. At last year's Golden Globes, Kendall explained in the video, she felt like she looked great. But when she went online after the ceremony was over, she saw that her acne was the butt of jokes.

That hurt, but then things turned around, she said. "I remember getting a couple tweets that became a lot of tweets of how proud people were of me. I was like, 'Oh wait, this is actually kind of cool.' And it completely flipped my energy on it." But she still admits that she "wants it gone," and she credits Proactiv with making that happen.

RELATED: The $17 Acne Treatment That Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid Are Obsessed With

Acne is a skin condition nearly everyone can relate to, and it's certainly not to be taken lightly. But if you felt like Kris over-hyped Kendall's announcement, you wouldn't be the only one. Twitter users were having none of it.

One user wrote: "sis ... don‘t tell me that THIS is the announcement your mom tagged with hashtag „bethechange“ and hashtag „shareyourstory“ and hashtag „changetheconversation“ ?? girl i-"

sis ... don‘t tell me that THIS is the announcement your mom tagged with hashtag „bethechange“ and hashtag „shareyourstory“ and hashtag „changetheconversation“ ?? girl i- pic.twitter.com/JTslHNdZYk — Sabrina (@anxiousabrina) January 7, 2019

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Say Psoriasis Has 'Taken Over' Her Body—Dermatologists Say These Products Could Help

Another chimed in with, "Yea... so ummm... Acting like having acne is a huge secret is actually super insulting and doesn’t help little girls confidence anywhere. It’s not like you used proactive anyways. Y’all had dermatologist to help you. Thank you, next."

Yea... so ummm... Acting like having acne is a huge secret is actually super insulting and doesn’t help little girls confidence anywhere. It’s not like you used proactive anyways. Y’all had dermatologist to help you. Thank you, next. — Autumn Jacobi (@JacobiAutumn) January 7, 2019

And it didn't stop there:

But you know what really cleared up your skin? That really great dermatologist you have access to, the really expensive laser treatments you can afford, and possibly either a few rounds of antibiotics or accutane. I highly doubt it was ONLY Proactiv. — SalsaFai (@Sxlsxfxi) January 7, 2019

wait..... Kendall Jenner's big announcement is that she's collaborating with Proactiv...???? LMFAOOOOOOOOOO — frank costa (@feistyfrank) January 7, 2019

I couldn't agree more. She does not have acne 🙄 If she is claiming a few zits here and there as "acne" she needs to do her research. Acting like we all don't know she spends thousands of dollars on facials. This is PATHETIC. — Nicole (@Nicole59311661) January 7, 2019

We're glad Kendall is sharing her struggle with acne, but Kris got a little ahead of herself. Most people deal with acne at some point in life, and it shouldn't be treated like a shameful secret that requires a massive reveal.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter