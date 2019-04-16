The Exact Skincare Products That Helped Clear This Woman’s Cystic Acne In Just Three Months

Many of us have dealt with acne at some point in our lives, whether it was hormonal pimples in high school, birth control breakouts, or acne that took us by surprise in adulthood (wait, now I have to pay off my student loans and combat zits that just won’t go away?!). WT-actual-F, universe? And why does it seem like adult acne is ten times harder to get rid of than uneven adolescent skin? At this age, a bottle of Proactiv just won’t cut it.

Reddit user DdoesKeto knew this struggle all too well—until she was able to get rid of her adult acne through the use of a few simple products. The Redditor posted a viral before-and-after photo of her acne treatment, and the difference in her skin is night and day. Her incredible results have us dying to know exactly what products she used to clear up her breakouts—and surprisingly, it’s all thanks to a very pared down routine, without the help of prescription medications or acne-targeting products. Seriously!

She begins her Reddit post in the thread r/SkincareAddiction with a side-by-side image of her skin: two photos that were taken only three months apart. She was so thrilled with her progress that she decided to share her journey and skincare routine with the rest of us. The best news? DdoesKeto may have discovered a natural product that works to banish acne for good.

DdoesKeto says that once she hit puberty, she began to experience problematic skin (like so many of us do). Her skin had always been tight, dry, and sensitive, but when pimples began to crop up, she started reaching for products tailored toward oily skin and acne.

At the start of December 2017, her skin was the worst it had ever been—covered with painful cystic pimples, pustules, and what felt like a million closed comedones—and she couldn’t pinpoint why. She tried using AHAs and BHAs (acids like glycolic acid and salicylic acid), signed up for Curology, and at one point even treated her breakouts as if they were fungal. Everything seemed to make her face worse.

One day, DdoesKeto walked into Sephora, where an employee in the skincare section suggested it wasn’t that her skin was oily and causing acne, but rather that her face was reacting to being extremely dry and irritated. The woman suggested she switch to an oil-based cleanser, cut out all additives, and make moisturizing a priority.

After practicing a ‘less is more’ approach to skincare for three months, DdoesKeto’s results are jaw-dropping. Ready for the super affordable hero products this Reddit user swears by to transform irritated skin into a brighter, smoother complexion?

Her morning routine consists of simply splashing her face with water, followed by hydrating with Stratia Liquid Gold, a skin repair moisturizer that includes ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids. “It’s definitely not moisturizing enough on its own, but layered with other stuff it adds just the extra oomph for me,” DdoesKeto says. Afterward, she applies a mixture—just a few drops of each—of Jason Vitamin E Oil ($8; amazon.com) and Now Foods Rose Hip Seed Oil ($13 for 2-pack; amazon.com) and then moisturizes with CeraVe Moisturizing Cream ($15; amazon.com). She finishes with EltaMD UV Shield Broad-Spectrum SPF 45 ($48; dermstore.com), an oil-free sunscreen that contains vitamin E to prevent damage from free-radicals and zinc oxide to protect from UV rays.

Other affordable rose hip oils to try for similar results: The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil ($10; sephora.com), an organic oil with a cult following, and Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil ($23; amazon.com), which is so effective that a bottle sells every 20 seconds on Amazon.

At night, she oil cleanses using natural Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Oil ($11; amazon.com). When she first started using hemp oil, she would massage it for a few minutes and get “grits.” Now she massages it around her face once, uses a warm baby washcloth (we suggest trying thishypoallergenic option by Bamboo Organics, $13; amazon.com) to wipe away all of the dirt and oil, and repeats until she feels her skin is clean. Afterward, she rinses her face with warm water, and follows up with Stratia Liquid Gold, her vitamin E and rose hip seed oil mixture, and CeraVe Moisturizing Cream. On extra dry days, as a final step, she’ll smooth on a thin layer of Aquaphor Healing Ointment ($13; amazon.com) to ensure that she wakes up with hydrated, glowy skin.

Someone who has really irritated and inflamed, flaky skin—like DdoesKeto describes—is probably dealing with underlying rosacea, says Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. To treat conditions that cause severe dryness, like rosacea and eczema, you want to repair the skin barrier and improve hydration with emollients and humectants, which will also help calm skin, she adds.

The fatty acids in the Stratia Liquid Gold keep the skin hydrated and plump, while the ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide in the CeraVe moisturizer protect the skin's barrier, lock in moisture, and even out skin color, New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD tells Health. Vitamin E and rose hip seed oil can help to neutralize free radicals, slow down the aging process, minimize fine lines, and give the skin a radiant glow, she adds. DdoesKeto’s sunscreen choice is one of Dr. Jaliman’s favorites, and is a great option for anyone with oily or acne-prone skin.

As for the Redditor’s evening routine, not only is hemp oil anti-inflammatory, but it’s also deeply moisturizing , can regulate the skin’s level of oil production, and is non-comedogenic (read: won’t clog your pores.) Rich in GLA-Gamma linolenic acid (an essential fatty acid), it can even help you achieve younger-looking skin by improving inner health, Dr. Jaliman notes. Even better news? It’s safe for all skin types.

One potential problem with oil cleansing is that if you do not follow up with a traditional cleanser, you could leave oil residue on your skin, and this film won’t allow skin-healthy ingredients to penetrate afterwards, Dr. Nazarian warns. You may want to consider using a gentle, hydrating cleanser—like this dermatologist-approved option from CeraVe ($14; amazon.com)—as a second cleanser.

While oil cleansing took some getting used to at first, DdoesKeto says that after sticking to her routine for three months, she’s now a convert for life. “My skin is no longer flaky, dry, and tight,” she shares. “I still am dealing with some bumps here and there as well as blackheads, but for the most part all of the gunk I had trapped beneath the surface has gone away.”

