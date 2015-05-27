Find the Perfect Sunscreen for Your Skin

Fact: everyone needs a daily sunscreen. But the thing is, sunscreen is not one-size-fits-all. Plus, who wants to buy two products when you can buy one? Thanks to all the new multitasking sunscreen formulas, you can do just that. Here are some of our favorite SPF solutions, matched with common skin dilemmas.

If you've got sensitive skin

SPF Solution: Yes To Cucumbers Daily Calming Moisturizer with SPF 30 ($15, yestocarrots.com)

If your skin gets easily irritated, this is the sunblock for you. It's packed with soothing ingredients like organic cucumber, sweet almond oil and aloe to keep skin calm, cool, and hydrated without skimping on sun protection.

If you've got dry skin

SPF Solution: Josie Maran Argan Daily Moisturizer SPF 47 ($32, sephora.com)

Sunscreen oils melt into skin quickly and leave behind an invisible shield of protection instead of a layer of grease. The pure argan oil in this moisturizer sinks into skin's deepest layers to hydrate and moisturize thanks to its antioxidants and vitamin E.

Photo: sephora.com

If you've got oily skin

SPF Solution: Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($65, sephora.com)

Sunscreen gets a bad rap for causing skin to look slick, but it doesn't have to. This gel-like serum glides on to eliminate shine along with imperfections like fine lines and wrinkles for perfectly protected skin.

Photo: sephora.com

If you're dealing with acne

SPF Solution: Clinique Acne Solutions BB Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 40 ($37, sephora.com)

Covering up acne while also trying to treat and protect your skin can be tricky but this sunscreen does it all. The ultra-lightweight cream glides on smooth to minimize the look of pores (without clogging them) and control shine for a clean finish that lasts up to 12 hours.

Photo: Clinique

If you want to wear a full face of makeup

SPF Solution: Coola Makeup Setting Spray ($36, sephora.com)

Crap—you forgot to lather on sunscreen before putting on a full face of makeup. Gone are the days when this scenario means washing your face and starting over (or skipping SPF), thanks to this product. Just spritz this SPF spray onto skin after applying makeup to get a veil of SPF 30 protection, too. Bonus: it sets your look for all-day wear.



Photo: sephora.com

If you want to skip makeup

SPF Solution: Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Day Tint SPF 15 ($48, sephora.com)

Now you can have your SPF and perfect coverage, too! This creamy formula is loaded with ceramides to hydrate and lock in moisture while the barely there hint of tint provides the perfect amount of coverage to even out skin tone for those days when you don't want to wear a full face of makeup.

Photo: drjart.com

