Dr. Pimple Popper's Advice for How to Get Rid of Acne

The best way to treat acne is to get into a skin care routine that actively prevents pimples. Here are Dr. Lee's must-have ingredients to look for in acne-fighting products:

Benzoyl peroxide. It's an antibacterial that eliminates P. acnes on skin. Look for this ingredient if you have lots of pustules, since they're an indication that you’re dealing with higher levels of bacteria on your skin. This ingredient won't be as effective when used on blackheads.

Retinol. This vitamin A-derivative targets white and blackheads by treating the ones you have and preventing new ones from popping up. "Since blackheads are the building blocks of acne, it's really important to prevent them with retinol," says Dr. Lee.

Salicylic acid. A master exfoliator, SA keeps pores clean, and it comes with a pretty cool bonus benefit too: "It crystalizes and settles into pores to prevent new acne from forming," explains Dr. Lee.

(Because Dr. Lee found that her patients were overwhelmed by all the anti-acne choices in stores, she created her own line, SLMD Skincare. The products contain her must-use pimple preventing ingredients.)

Even though you may be antsy to know if your skin care routine is working, it's important to give a new regimen two or three months before expecting results. (As long as your skin isn't irritated by a new product, of course–if it is, stop using it.) "Your acne didn't start overnight, so it won't disappear overnight either," cautions Dr. Lee.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the HEALTH newsletter