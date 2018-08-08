You'll Definitely Relate to Chrissy Teigen's Hilarious Blackhead Removal Videos

Chrissy Teigen just shared a super relatable moment to Instagram that has us cry-laughing at our desks right now. Lounging in a floral bathrobe with her hair twisted up in a towel, the Insta-famous mom sports pore strips on her nose and chin. Teigen is all of us RN, and takes the opportunity to reveal just how much she loves removing blackheads.

"I like to pull these off slowly and then tilt them towards the light so I can see each little mountain—each tiny mountain,” she admits. She stresses the word ‘slowly’ so we know she’s not ripping them off quickly like a Band-Aid. But rather, she enjoys the feeling of each blackhead being gradually lifted from its pore.

"And then I like to take my finger and brush the blackheads to the side so I can see their length," Teigen continues. Even though we are shivering, we’ve all been there. You’ve done it. Your sister has done it. Your significant other has done it. Even your boss has done it. We want to see the gunk that’s coming out of our skin, so we feel that progress has been made. Seeing is believing, right?

“After that, I take the strip and I fold it into quarters,” says Teigen. *Long gap of silence.* (LOL. She is killing us.) “That concludes my story entitled, ‘If Hannibal Lecter Loved Biore Nose Strips’. Thank you,” she signs off her IG story. It’s over? Noooooo, we want the sequel, Chrissy!

Not only does Teigen make a semi-gross, yet completely satisfying habit that many of us do from the privacy of our own homes (not broadcasted to social media, mind you) cool, but she also gave us the midweek laugh we were looking for. Plus, we are so completely grateful, because who would have thought to use nose strips to remove blackheads on your chin? It's genius. We know what our Wednesday night is looking like now.

The best news though? The strips that Teigen loves are so affordable. Just add the Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips ($8; amazon.com) to your shopping cart on Amazon, and if you’re a Prime Member, you’ll be purging your nose of those annoying little black dots in just a couple of days. Score.