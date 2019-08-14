The first time I decided to give the Braunfels Labs Sulfur Soap ($7; amazon.com) a try, I was at my wits end with acne products. While Paulas Choice Skin Perfecting Salicylic Acid Exfoliant ($28; amazon.com) had scratched the surface at replenishing my confidence by clearing my skin, I ended up using it way too often—which, of course, irritated my skin to the point of flaking. My skin was letting me know that it needed something gentler, and so I was left, yet again, searching for that one holy-grail product to end all the others. Not to mention, my wallet was dying for something budget-friendly.

RELATED: The Exact Skincare Products That Helped Clear This Woman's Cystic Acne in Just 3 Months

When I heard about the craze of sulfur-based soaps curing everything from psoriasis to acne to eczema, I was ready to try out this unexpected ingredient. And then I found Braunfels Labs’ sulfur soap on Amazon—after seeing the countless positive reviews and super affordable price tag, I didn’t think twice about dishing out seven more dollars for even the slightest chance of clearer skin.

The packaging on the soap is nothing flashy, and you definitely won't find it at your nearest Lush store—but after two weeks of using it every night, I was finally able to set aside my daily ritual of globbing on foundation in the morning. Instead of waking up every day with five new blemishes, I’d wake up ecstatic to see that they were all subsiding and healing—and now, I felt comfortable going out into the world with only the slightest amount of concealer on.

RELATED: The Best Acne Spot Treatments, According to Dermatologists

The sulfur works by pulling out oils and removing dirt from your pores, all while decreasing inflammation. To use this soap at its full potential, you’ll want to “activate” it in warm water for 30 seconds—which enables it to turn into a creamy lather—before applying it to your face. While some reviewers mentioned a strange scent to the soap, I hardly noticed it after a few uses, and it doesn’t linger.

Image zoom Amazon

To buy: Sulfur Soap Advanced Wash for Acne, $7; amazon.com

While sulfur can be drying on some skin types, I found that using my regular moisturizer was enough to keep my skin soft and smooth after use—and I never saw any signs of flaking or dry patches. Other face washes would leave a tight feeling on my skin after use, but this one didn’t in the slightest, so I could rest easy knowing it wasn’t stripping my skin of its natural oils. It’s mild enough that I can use it once a day before bed without any irritation, plus, a little goes a long way (one bar of soap has lasted me for months). Combined with two of my other simple skincare favorites in the morning, Shea Moisture’s African Black Soap ($6; amazon.com) and Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser ($12; amazon.com), I’ve finally found a routine that suits me.

RELATED: The Best Concealers for Acne, Redness, Dark Circles, and More

Braunfels Labs Sulfur Soap is also fragrance-free, vegan, plant-based, and an effective alternative to rougher acne-fighting products. While I’ve tried nearly every method in the book to clear my skin, I ultimately decided to lose the harsh ingredients from my bathroom cabinet, and instead turn toward gentler skincare with fewer ingredients—and gosh, it’s been rewarding. After seeing how effectively this soap calms down my irritated, inflamed skin, I can’t help but wish I’d found it even sooner.

If you’re at your wits end with harsh acne products like I was, give this sulfur soap a chance for clearer skin that will cost you less than ten dollars. What do you have to lose?

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter