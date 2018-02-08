The Best Moisturizers for Rosacea, According to Dermatologists

If you suffer from rosacea, you know how difficult it can be to find skincare products that work for you. Rosacea is a skin condition, usually on the face, that can cause redness, flushing, bumps, and acne, as well irritation, enlarged capillary veins, tingling sensations, dryness, and flakiness. It’s especially important for people with rosacea to find a moisturizer that works for them because they have a weak skin “barrier,” or outer layer of skin, says Jessica Wu, MD, a Los-Angeles dermatologist. “When the barrier is broken, nerve endings are exposed to air and any skincare products you apply, making skin more sensitive and easily red and irritated,” she says. “Using a good moisturizer helps preserve and replenish the barrier.”

Still, it’s not as simple as finding a super-hydrating moisturizer. People with rosacea are also prone to breakouts, so it’s important to find a moisturizer that’s hydrating, but not so heavy that it can clog pores and create further irritation, says Bruce Katz, MD, a New York City dermatologist.

Below, they’ve outlined the ingredients you should look for in a moisturizer if you’re having a rosacea flare-up. If your symptoms continue to get worse, it’s important to talk to your dermatologist, because you may need medicated prescription products.

Since rosacea makes skin sensitive and easily irritated, it’s important to do a small test on products to see how your skin reacts, says Dr. Wu. She suggests a patch test with new products. To do this, apply a small amount in front of your ear before bed. If there’s no redness or irritation when you wake up, apply it on the rest of your face. To seal in the most moisture, wash your face with lukewarm water (hot water can dry out your skin), then pat dry and apply your moisturizer. If your dermatologist has prescribed rosacea cream, apply the medicine first, wait a few minutes, then moisturize.

With these tips, and a light, soothing moisturizer, like the ones below, you’ll be well on your way to clear, calm, soft skin.