The $17 Acne Treatment That Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid Are Obsessed With

It's true that celebs often have hair stylists and makeup artists to help them look gorgeous, but even A-listers struggle with skin issues like acne from time to time. And while they may look flawless on the red carpet, social media allows for a little more realness. Case in point: Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, and Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart recently shared social media snaps of their go-to blemish cream. The best part? It rings in under $20.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ($17; nordstrom.com and amazon.com) is a cult favorite for a reason. Often described as the holy grail of acne treatments, this pimple-fighting product is as unique as it is effective. Unlike most spot treatments that are squeezed from a tube, you apply Drying Lotion by dipping a cotton swap into the bottle and placing the pink formula on top of a breakout. The two main ingredients, salicylic acid and calamine, work to "dry out" a stubborn zit and quickly heal the surrounding skin.

The two-part mixture has pink sediment on the bottom and clear liquid on top, and is not meant to be shaken (but don’t worry—if you accidentally give it a shake, it will settle in a few minutes). One thing to note: The pink spot will be visible until you wash it off, so this works best as an intensive overnight treatment.

Jenner and Reinhart have shared selfies with the signature pink dots on their social platforms in the past, and earlier this week, Hadid posted a snap of a care package she received from the brand.

"This is not an ad," the model wrote in the post. "My favorite skin care just sent me the best care package ever before my flight."

In addition to the Drying Lotion, Hadid received the brand's Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater ($7; amazon.com), Facial Spray With Aloe, Cucumber, and Green Tea ($7; amazon.com), Flower & Tonic Mask ($18; amazon.com), Vitamin C Serum ($45; amazon.com), Buttermilk Moisturizer ($18; amazon.com), A.H.A. & Ceramide Moisturizer ($20; amazon.com), and Herbal Hydrating Serum ($30; amazon.com).

Seeing stars get real about acne is seriously reassuring when we’re stressed about our own skin. Judging by the gorgeous complexions of these A-listers, we’ll no doubt be dabbing on some Drying Lotion in the near future—and crossing our fingers for similar results.