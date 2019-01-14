The 3 Products That Finally Cleared Up My Bacne

Wondering the fastest way to get rid of back acne? Eliminate back acne in one week with these proven bacne treatments and home remedies for clearer skin.

By Christina Butan
January 14, 2019
Let’s face it: back acne sucks. Having patches of pimples all over your back can make you feel insecure and like you have to cover up all the time. Believe me, I’ve been there.

That’s why I’m sharing this three-step back acne treatment that has totally changed the game for me. This cleanser, toner, and spot treatment system has improved my bacne tremendously. While I still tend to break out and have a few spots here and there, implementing these products in my daily life has reduced the severity of those breakouts, and has helped me feel more confident whenever my back is exposed.

After lots of trial and error, I’ve finally discovered a back acne-busting routine that clears up my skin. Here are my top three picks for eliminating bacne quick—they’re all under $20, and just one click away on Amazon.

1
Hibiclens Antimicrobial Skin Cleanser

amazon.com

Okay, I know what you’re thinking. Why would I use this industrial-looking cleanser, primarily used in hospitals by doctors, to clear up my bacne? The answer is in its main active ingredient, chlorhexidine gluconate, which is a disinfectant and antiseptic. In other words, its job is to kill bacteria, one of the main culprits of acne.

I came across Hibiclens one summer when I had a case of folliculitis on my chest, which is sort of similar to acne (and looks like it, too), but is caused by hair follicles becoming inflamed. After researching some folliculitis home remedies, I came across Hibiclens, and discovered that people were raving about it as an acne cleanser as well. After purchasing and trying it out, it not only quickly cleared up the folliculitis on my chest, it also cleared up my scattered patch of bacne as well. Within a week, I was folliculitis and bacne-free, all thanks to this medical-grade cleanser.

Now, Hibiclens is my go-to whenever I break out on my back. This stuff works fast. If I have a bad case, I’ll use a bit on my back every day in the shower and notice immediate results. Even if my bacne doesn’t completely clear up, Hibiclens shrinks the pimples until they’re barely noticeable—a total lifesaver during the summer, or if I’m planning to wear something that reveals my back.

2
Thayers Unscented Witch Hazel

amazon.com

You’ve probably heard of this one. Not only has witch hazel been used as a skin healing and soothing remedy since the 1800s, it’s been trending for some time as a popular solution for acne.

So, what exactly is it? Liquid witch hazel is extracted from the leaves, bark, and twigs of a flowering witch hazel plant. Topical witch hazel is antioxidant and anti-inflammatory; the witch hazel we buy is usually combined with an ethanol base that also removes surface oil and sebum. This is why it's used as a skincare ingredient in acne products, Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (FAAD), previously told Health.

I try to use witch hazel on my back daily, especially if I’ve had a particularly sweaty day. One swipe helps remove any dirt and oil that’s been sitting on my skin all day, and also visibly calms down any redness. Over time, I’ve noticed it dries out stubborn zits within a few days. Plus, it has a natural, earthy smell and always makes my skin feel refreshed!

Any witch hazel toner should do the trick, but my personal favorites (other than Thayers Unscented Witch Hazel) include T.N. Dickinson’s Witch Hazel and Humphrey’s Witch Hazel Astringent.

3
Fougera Zinc Oxide Ointment

amazon.com

Yes, zinc oxide is that stuff that’s in your sunscreen. And, yes, it could help acne!

If you currently own any acne-fighting products, you might already find zinc oxide listed as an ingredient. While zinc oxide is a mineral usually found in diaper creams (don’t let that turn you away!), in my experience it can also help those spots on your back. "Zinc oxide, a common active ingredient in physical sunscreens, may kill acne-causing bacteria," says Marguerite Germain, MD, dermatologist in Charleston, SC in a previous interview with Health. It’s anti-inflammatory and works as an astringent. That means it helps soothe and dry out skin—exactly what your acne needs.

I always spot treat bigger pimples on my back with zinc oxide. While they rarely pop up, they’re (literally) a pain when they do, and a layer of zinc oxide overnight helps reduce size and redness. Even if I don’t have any larger-than-usual zits, I’ll smear a bit of zinc oxide over a patch of bacne and find that they’re near gone the next morning.

