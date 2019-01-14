The 3 Products That Finally Cleared Up My Bacne

Okay, I know what you’re thinking. Why would I use this industrial-looking cleanser, primarily used in hospitals by doctors, to clear up my bacne? The answer is in its main active ingredient, chlorhexidine gluconate, which is a disinfectant and antiseptic. In other words, its job is to kill bacteria, one of the main culprits of acne.

I came across Hibiclens one summer when I had a case of folliculitis on my chest, which is sort of similar to acne (and looks like it, too), but is caused by hair follicles becoming inflamed. After researching some folliculitis home remedies, I came across Hibiclens, and discovered that people were raving about it as an acne cleanser as well. After purchasing and trying it out, it not only quickly cleared up the folliculitis on my chest, it also cleared up my scattered patch of bacne as well. Within a week, I was folliculitis and bacne-free, all thanks to this medical-grade cleanser.

Now, Hibiclens is my go-to whenever I break out on my back. This stuff works fast. If I have a bad case, I’ll use a bit on my back every day in the shower and notice immediate results. Even if my bacne doesn’t completely clear up, Hibiclens shrinks the pimples until they’re barely noticeable—a total lifesaver during the summer, or if I’m planning to wear something that reveals my back.