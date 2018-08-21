The 5 Best Acne Patches, According to Dermatologists

We asked experts to weigh in on what you really need to know about pimple patches.

By Kathleen Felton
August 21, 2018

Between choosing the right acne-fighting cleanser and finding a spot treatment, tackling breakouts can be exhausting. But what if you could simply place a sticky patch on that pimple, go to sleep, and wake up with a drastically improved complexion? Acne patches promise to do just that.

"These patches are a type of hydrocolloid sheet that sticks to the skin," explains New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, adding that they work by absorbing excess fluid for a "vacuum-like effect" that pulls dirt and oil away from the blemish. "Then, [the patch] converts those impurities into a gel-like substance that sticks to the patch and is sealed away from the face." Sounds weirdly satisfying, right?

These patches can be "extremely effective," according to Ava Shamban, MD, a Beverly Hills dermatologist and founder of SKIN FIVE. "If you have a pimple, using these patches overnight is ideal."

Although not all acne patches contain active ingredients—the hydrocolloid material alone is often enough to zap oil from milder whiteheads—some are medicated with ingredients like salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide that seep into skin and treat breakouts while you snooze. If you "want a little extra help with treating the breakout," Dr. Jaliman recommends a brand that has one of these ingredients.

1
Peace Out Acne Healing Dots

Sephora

Want a powerful pimple-fighter? Dr. Jaliman is a fan of these hydrocolloid patches. "They contain some very good ingredients, such as salicylic acid and aloe, which help fight and treat acne," she says.

available at sephora.com $19 for 20
2
C&C by Clean & Clear Over Zit Spot Patches

Ulta

Drugstore star Clean & Clear recently launched a brand-new line called C&C by Clean & Clear. One of the products we're most excited about? These acne patches, which have a fun camo-inspired print. (Want some that are more discreet? The pack contains sheer patches, too.)

available at ulta.com $16 for 30
3
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch

CosRX

When it comes to price and Amazon reviews, it's hard to beat this cult-favorite Korean brand. The pack includes three different sizes (7mm, 10mm, and 12mm) to accommodate both monster pimples and smaller blemishes—all for about $0.20 a patch. In a previous interview with Health, Joshua Zeichner, MD, a dermatologist in New York City, told us that the material works like a "hydrocolloid bandage, absorbing fluids and sealing out dirt to help speed healing."

available at amazon.com $6 for 24
4
Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Invisible Dots

Sephora

Although they're usually worn at night, a monster zit may warrant an acne patch during the day. For daytime use, Dr. Shamban recommends looking for ones made of thinner material that will be almost invisible to the eye. We like these Peter Thomas Roth patches; in addition to being super lightweight and clear, they get a boost from salicylic acid.

available at sephora.com $30 for 72
5
Dr. Jart+ Pore Master Patch

Sephora

For a patch that packs a serious ingredient punch, Dr. Shamban recommends looking for one that also contains tea tree oil. Although they cover a larger surface area instead of just one spot (use them on your forehead, nose, or chin), these Dr. Jart+ patches deliver the skin-soothing ingredient and more: Sage extract, witch hazel, and coral powder work together to zap oil and reduce redness for clearer skin by morning.

available at sephora.com $7.50
