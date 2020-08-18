About Health.com

Our Mission: Health provides whole-life advice and inspiration for the woman who knows who she is and wants to live well in every way. We empower. We encourage. We educate. 

Health.com Editorial Staff

Executive Editor DARA KAPOOR

Deputy Editor ESTHER CRAIN

Senior Editors AMBER BRENZA, SUSAN BRICKELL

Associate Editor TAYLYN WASHINGTON-HARMON

Assistant Editor MAGGIE O’NEILL

Senior Video Producer DANIEL DAI

Senior Audience Engagement Editor REBECCA SHINNERS

Social Assistant LAUREN WITONSKY

Photo Editor ALEX SANDOVAL

Editorial Producer ROBERT TUTTON

Senior Director, Content Strategy, Health & Parenting AMANDA WOLFE

Executive Producer, Video, Health & Parenting ANNIE DiGREGORIO 

Health Magazine Editorial Staff

Editor in Chief AMY CONWAY

Executive Editor CHERYL BROWN

Creative Director MICHAEL McCORMICK

Editorial General Manager MEESHA DIAZ HADDAD

EDITORIAL

Beauty Director HEATHER MUIR MAFFEI

Features Director CATHERINE DiBENEDETTO

Copy Chief TONI RUMORE

Deputy Beauty Director LISA DeSANTIS

Assistant Beauty Editor ANNEKE KNOT

Research Editor LISA KAY GREISSINGER

Editorial Assistant HANNAH HARPER

Contributing Market Editor VANESSA L. POWELL

Entertainment Editor at Large BETHANY HEITMAN

ART + PHOTO

Photo Director DAVID COOPER

Editorial Production Director TED PLONCHAK

Associate Photo Editor PATRICIA MITNAUL

Designer EMILY HARRIS

Contact Health

For help with your magazine subscription, or to renew or buy a gift subscription, please visit Customer Service, or call 800-274-2522.

For comments or questions regarding the stories in Health magazine or Health.com, please email Health.Letters@meredith.com.

If you would like to advertise in Health magazine or on Health.com, please email Brendan Smyth, Publisher, or Kristine Scichilone, Executive Director, Integrated Marketing.

If you would like to write for Health.com, please read our pitching guidelines.

Browser Requirements and Notifications

Health.com will support the following browsers or platforms:

  • Chrome 40+ on PC/Mac
  • Firefox 35+ on PC/Mac
  • IE 11+ on PC
  • Safari 8+ on Mac

If you have a browser that we do not support, we will direct you to a site that will allow you to upgrade your browser:

Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here, and for Microsoft’s Edge click here.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com