75 Soft is a beginner-friendly modification to the popular 75 Hard challenge.

The challenge includes guidelines around working out, drinking water, maintaining certain nutrition goals, and reading; these guidelines are less strict than the rules for 75 Hard.

Experts recommend beginners, as well as individuals who are more focused on balance, opt for 75 Soft if they're trying to add healthier habits into their life.

75 Hard is all over social media, but is it beginner-friendly?

It's nearly impossible to scroll through social media outlets without seeing someone beginning 75 Hard. The challenge has a clear following, with everyone from seasoned workout enthusiasts to fitness newbies lacing up their sneakers to participate.

The rules of the challenge are as follows:

Complete two daily workouts at 45 minutes each, and one must be outdoors

Drink a gallon of water daily Pick a diet to follow with no alcohol or cheat meals Read 10 pages per day of a non-fiction book Take a daily progress photo If you skip a day for any of the above rules, you must start over at day one

Many agree that aspects of the challenge are not beginner-friendly—both in regard to fitness and habit-building.

"Depending on the level of beginner, they could be going from working out minimally to an increased workload of 90 minutes a day without rest days," said Cicely Berkey, CPT.

When someone is beginning a fitness routine, rest and recovery days are imperative to prevent muscle fatigue and injury.

And it's not just the workout elements that may be tricky for beginners.

“There are too many habits and changes to be made all at once,” said Celina Vitocruz, CPT. “When looking for long-term results, the best way to create sustainable change is to do it one habit at a time.”

Just because 75 Hard is not ideal for beginners, a modified version of the popular challenge could provide the same discipline-oriented habits and healthy routines. For many, 75 Soft may be the answer.

Getty Images / Maskot

75 Soft Provides a More Flexible, Beginner-Friendly Challenge

75 Soft is simply a watered-down version of 75 Hard.

The rules for 75 Soft are less strict and include:

Eat well and only consume alcohol during social occasions

Work out for 45 minutes per day (with one day of active recovery each week)

Drink three liters of water each day

Read 10 pages of any book each day

One of the biggest perks of 75 Soft is the element of grace on the participant. Unlike 75 Hard, there is no rule that requires you to start over at day one should you miss something one day.

Vitocruz pointed out how the fear of failing can mess with someone's mental health. Taking that fear out of the equation can be helpful for many people.

"I like to remind my clients that if you have a bad day, it’s not the end of the world and you’re not starting over from square one, you just wake up tomorrow and try again," she said. "It helps create a healthier relationship with fitness, food, and wellness.”

Berkey agreed that the flexibility built into the 75 Soft is a plus, and is great for someone who may work two jobs, be the primary caregiver in their family, or has time factors to consider when taking on a challenge.

"The 75 Soft challenge offers some flexibility for people to build sustainable habits while living their life and being able to enjoy time out with friends and family or any celebrations that occur during the 75 days," she said.

75 Soft also takes into consideration one of 75 Hard's biggest risk factors—overuse and the possibility of injury.

Brekey explained that completing two, 45-minute workouts every day is not always a safe option for everyone, especially if they aren't accustomed to being that active. It's in those instances that injuries pop up, she explained.

Vitocruz noted that 75 Hard also contains additional elements like lack of sustainability, lack of motivation, and the possibility of burnout that are hard for everyone, particularly beginners.

That said, the 75 Soft challenge might be beneficial if you are looking to create healthier habits with less pressure to perform. It encourages more balance in your routine.

According to Brekey, the 75 Soft acts as a framework to guide participants but allows people to make accommodations for celebrations.

"This allows you to be a human and make healthy choices allowing space for life as well," she said.

Things to Consider When Choosing a Fitness Challenge

Ultimately the best fitness or health challenge is one you can do consistently. Strict programs make that difficult to do, and preparation is also key.

Brekey suggests finding out how much of a commitment a program is.

“Can you take on the allotted time requirements, including if you take on a specific diet that now requires you to prepare more food than you have been?” she asked.

She also suggests reaching out to a health professional for guidance with this or any new program.

“When choosing a health/fitness challenge, definitely learn where the challenge came from and why it was created,” said Vitocruz. "In reality, if we’re looking to become healthier, happier versions of ourselves, a gentler and more sustainable approach is the way to go."

