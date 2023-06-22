A viral stair stepper workout called the 25-7-2 is growing in popularity online, and its creator says it’s a good workout that’s gentler on the body.

The routine involves climbing at a level 7 on the StairMaster for 25 minutes, twice a week.

There are no studies that directly support the benefits of the 25-7-2, but experts agree stair stepper workouts offer a low-impact way to help people improve cardiovascular health and balance.

Must-try workouts frequently pop up online, and one new viral exercise—dubbed the 25-7-2 StairMaster workout—is taking off as an alternative to the popular 12-3-30 treadmill routine.

The 25-7-2 is a StairMaster workout that’s growing in popularity on TikTok. Instead of walking on the treadmill at a steep incline, the 25-7-2 utilizes a stair stepper for a similarly challenging workout that some say is easier on the body.

The workout was created by TikToker @shutupcamilla, and videos featuring the 25-7-2 now top 12 million views. The premise is quite simple, though the workout is a challenge: Gym-goers set the StairMaster to a level seven and climb without holding the rails for twenty-five minutes. It’s meant to be done twice a week.

In follow-up TikTok videos, Camilla shared that she tried the 12-3-30 treadmill workout, but prefers her 25-7-2. She claims that although they had a comparable calorie burn, the treadmill workout “hurt more,” and caused some pain in her calves, hamstrings, and lower back.

Here’s what experts had to say about the health benefits of this new StairMaster workout, and what to keep in mind before giving it a try for yourself.

What Are the Benefits of Using the StairMaster?

There are plenty of options when it comes to cardio equipment, whether it be an elliptical, treadmill, indoor rower, or other machine. But stair climbers have a set of unique benefits that may make them a valuable addition to a person's workout regimen.

“Stair steppers are a great piece of aerobic equipment,” Jesse Grund, MS, CSCS/TSAC-F, owner of Unconventional Strength in Orlando, Florida, told Health.

StairMasters promote both natural locomotion and hip extension, which are two of the things Grund looks for when creating an aerobic plan for clients, he said. It’s important that cardio equipment does not alter the natural movements of the body.

The balance and coordination required to train on a StairMaster is yet another added benefit, explained Ryan Keller, MS, CSCS, NSCA-CPT, strength and conditioning director for the department of recreational sports at Texas A&M University.

In addition to the ways that these workouts can complement the body, stair steppers are also great way to improve fitness in general.

Natalie Qayed, NASM, CPT, owner and master instructor at Cycle Haus Nashville, said she uses the stair stepper to cross train her cardio, and break up her usual cycling and running routine.

“The stairs are an incredible way to build endurance and cardiovascular stamina,” Qayed told Health. “Regardless of your speed or intensity, the stairs are going to make you work for every single step.”

Even though any movement will provide health benefits, the elevation gained while exercising on the StairMaster can be especially good for our health, Grund added.

This is apparent even in people’s everyday lives—no matter how fit a person is, they’ll most likely find themselves breathing heavily if they choose to take stairs over an elevator or escalator. Grund said this is because vertical propulsion, even in small amounts, can be much more challenging than horizontal acts of force.

Working out on a stair stepper is also a great form of low-impact cardio. This essentially means that the exercise puts less stress on the body, making it a good choice for people with joint pain or other injuries.

“Users are able to elevate their heart rate while moving at a relatively slow [or] moderate pace—similar to walking on an inclined treadmill,” Keller told Health. “This slower pace can offer a lower impact exercise when compared to jogging or running.”



Getting the Most Out of Your StairMaster Workout

The StairMaster can certainly be used to get a good workout, but it's a bit more challenging to assess the specific benefits of the 25-7-2 routine— there is no scientific support for the exercise for now, making it challenging to definitively rank the 25-7-2 against other exercises.

And like many other online fads, some of the reported benefits from doing the 25-7-2 may not entirely be accurate, Keller explained.

“It is not a viable approach for improving strength, and it is also not likely ‘the trick to getting abs,’” he told Health. “This type of cardio can be an integral piece of a complete exercise program, but resistance training, proper nutrition, and adequate sleep need to be priorities.”

But experts agree that people can certainly give the workout a try if they’re interested in incorporating the stair stepper into their exercise routine, so long as they’re using the machinery properly.

For one, the rails are there as a balance assist, not a crutch, said Grund. When on a stair stepper, people should use the handrails sparingly to increase the metabolic impact.

“If you are going so fast that you have to hold on to keep the pace, scale back a bit, slow it down and give yourself a minute to reset,” Qayed added.

Another common mistake people make when using the StairMaster, Grund explained, is that they lean forward excessively.

“The goal is small degree of hinge forward, proud chest, and arm motion that is reciprocal of the lower body motion,” he said.

Make the 25-7-2 Work for Your Fitness Level

Even with proper form on the StairMaster, incorporating the 25-7-2 into a person’s workout regimen may take some time—the “volume, intensity, and duration is relative to the person,” Grund said.

The 25-7-2 may be too challenging for beginners, but people can start at a lower level or climb for a shorter amount of time, working their way up to the full program. Conversely, if someone is already familiar with the StairMaster or has higher cardiovascular endurance, this workout may not be challenging enough.

The key to building fitness is that people progress one or multiple variables over time, Keller said, whether that be time, difficulty, or frequency. He recommends increasing one variable at a time and making those changes about once a week.

“At the beginning you may be able to complete this protocol twice a week at level seven, but only for 15 minutes each time. After a week or two, you should try to increase the time to 20 minutes while keeping the speed and frequency the same,” said Keller. “Or you could perform the same 15-minute workout, but work at a level eight during weeks three and four.”

If a person is newer to exercise, the 25-7-2 or any variation of a StairMaster workout is a great starting point. But simply climbing for 25 minutes twice a week won’t necessarily “maintain cardiovascular health and wellness,” Grund said. For that, you may need a bit more activity.

Even still, the 25-7-2 may certainly be worth a try, especially if it’s one of many ways that a person gets in some movement during their week.

“It can be a great way to incorporate endurance work in with your regular workout schedule,” Qayed said. “Put it before or after your strength training, or on an active recovery day. Have some fun with it, challenge yourself.”

