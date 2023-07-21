The viral 12-3-30 treadmill workout is popular, but many believe it is not suitable for beginners to the workout space.

Experts explain that other forms of steady state cardio can provide the same benefits, it may just take a little longer to see the results.

Experts agree that lowering the incline to a doable number and then slowly working your way up to 12-3-30 is the most effective, safest way to participate in the trend.

The viral 12-3-30 treadmill workout continues to gain new fans, but many experts and participants alike agree that it may not be a great choice for beginners.

Created by fitness influencer Lauren Giraldo, the original 12-3-30 video has been liked over 2.8 million times on TikTok. The workout is simple: set your treadmill at 12 percent incline, at 3 mph, for thirty minutes.

While many claim to see amazing results from this particular workout, there are others who find this workout to exclude beginners, who may not be able to work at this intensity yet.

“Holding a 12 percent incline at 3 mph for 30 minutes can be intense, even for a very fit individual," Mara Magistad, NASM-CPT, a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach told Health. "With an incline this steep, some may find it difficult to sustain their pace without needing to grip onto the handrails, or even hunch over to rest their upper body on it completely.”

Due to the potential for poor form with this program, there are certain populations that may want to adjust the 12-3-30 workout.

Lesley Bell, CPT, CES, PES, NCSF-CSC explained that people who are starting a cardiovascular program, have balance or gait issues, are in rehabilitation, or have contraindications such as cardiovascular disease may want to make adjustments to the popular trend.

Getty Images / Nutthaseth Vanchaichana

The Steady State Cardio Benefits of Inclined Walking

The magic to any workout, Bell said, is getting up and moving. While there is no scientific reasoning behind the specific numbers of 12-3-30, there is an importance to the type of cardio that is being performed.

"With the 12-3-30 layout, because the speed stays the same the whole time, it is considered a form of steady-state cardio," Magistad said.

Steady-state cardio reduces stress on the joints, she explained, while still building endurance. It can also be helpful for consistency and recovery efforts.

Bell noted that 12-3-30 is not a program that works entirely on its own, but it is a great way to supplement your strength training programming. “The CDC recommends 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous cardiovascular activity per week, and this falls within those parameters”, she said.

Making modifications to 12-3-30 provide the same, steady state cardio benefits, said Bell. However, it's important to note that “research shows that degree of inclination does affect which muscles are activated.”

A modification, or less intense incline, just indicates that certain results may take a little longer to see.

According to Magistad, “Any amount of incline walking will still be fantastic for building strength in the posterior chain, building your cardiovascular endurance, and elevating your endorphins. Don't rule it out completely even if you need to adjust your incline lower than 12 percent."

Beginner-Friendly Modifications to 12-3-30

The most common modifications to 12-3-30 are related to incline.

For instance, 8-3-30 has become a popular modification on TikTok, with creators boasting its beginner-friendly benefits. Instead of setting the incline at 12, you would set it at 8 while keeping the speed at 3 mph for 30 minutes.

However, Magistad pointed out that doing the same incline (no matter what that incline is) at the same speed for 30 minutes may be strenuous for someone who's just beginning their fitness journey.

Instead, she recommended trying a 10 or 15 minute incline walk, spending one minute at a 6% incline and then the next minute at a 3% incline so you get some active recovery time. After a week of that routine, try switching between 3% and 7%, adding a few more minutes to the workout.

"The idea is to eventually work up to incorporating a steeper incline and longer duration into the mix," she said.

Bell agreed that slow and steady is the better option. “For anyone wanting to ease into the 12-3-30 workout, I would strongly recommend trying to build the habit of walking for 30 minutes 2-3 times per week first to see how your body feels."



Moving From Modification to 12-3-30

The best rule of thumb is when your modification feels too easy, go for the full intensity.

There are many ways to achieve the same effort level, with different variables.

A variable Magistad suggested is “holding a slightly less steep incline at 10% but at a faster speed like 3.5 mph for 30 minutes." She noted this may have a similar intensity to and get your heart rate up like 12-3-30.

Bell recommended reaching out to a certified personal trainer who can safely guide you through a cardiovascular assessment to identify your starting intensity.

“If you are consistent with your routine, it is recommended to increase the volume of work, or in this case, the inclination of the treadmill, every 4-6 weeks,” she said.

The Most Important Thing Is Understanding Your Fitness Level

According to Bell, the best way to ensure the safest and most efficient exercise routine is to establish a baseline. From there the body will adapt to the level of stress placed on it and eventually require more or varied amounts of stress to produce a higher level of adaptation in the future.

This is known as the Principle of Specificity.

"The biggest risk of doing 12-3-30 if you aren't at a level of fitness to do so is a possibility of injury and overtraining," Magistad said. "Doing too much too soon has the potential to lead to injury or some form of pain or strain.”

Bell cited plantar fasciitis and Achilles tendonitis as two to the injuries that could be the result of this specific workout. Research shows that these are a few of the conditions that can develop out of overtraining.

Drastic new workout routines can also come with the risk of burnout and sometimes that causes people to quit altogether.

According to Bell, you can become defeated and unmotivated when you take on programming you are not yet ready for. The goal in any workout program is to stay consistent, and the best way to do that is to make it manageable.

“Small and often is better than going to the extreme very infrequently," Magistad said, "so be real with yourself and give yourself the grace to start at a level you know you can sustain, knowing that you will work up to where you want to be before you know it."