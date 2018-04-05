These 5 Women Look Like They Lost Weight—but They Actually Gained

Five reasons to ignore the number on your scale.

Blake Bakkila
April 05, 2018

It's a mystery many successful dieters encounter: Why do they feel lighter and fit better into their clothes when the scale tells them that they've actually gained weight instead of dropped pounds, as they expected?

Five women who experienced this phenomenon took to social media to share their thoughts and side-by-side images. If you're trying to shed pounds, listen to their advice to never track your progress solely by what the scale says.

“3 years, 6 kilos and a new bikini,” @yolaforthewin wrote under her before and after posts, showing her 6-kilogram (13-pound) weight gain. “Weight is just a number … and that's about it.”

I’ve been seeing a lot of posts talking about how you guys are down and out about what the scale says. So after some digging I found the photo on the left, that’s me at the very beginning of my fitness journey a little over 2 years ago. I was super depressed and coping by eating my emotions. Fast forward to 2 years of @annavictoria programs and I’m 25 pounds heavier, fitter, and wear a size 6 versus a 14 (for those that care). The purpose of this post is to show you what the scale says does not matter, take your measurements, take progress photos and stay consistent. Is my body perfect, absolutely not (I love me some chips and salsa and Starbucks) but I love it and in the end that’s what matters. . . . #fbg #fbggirls #fitbodyguide #bodylove #bodyloveapp #annavictoria #workout #getfit #fitness #fitfam #girlswholift #girlswhoworkout #fitnessgirl #fitnessjourney #fitgirl #fbgbodylove

A post shared by Bananas FBG (@bananas.gets.fit) on

“I’m 25 pounds heavier, fitter, and wear a size 6 versus a 14 (for those that care),” said @bananas.gets.fit of her photos. “The purpose of this post is to show you what the scale says does not matter, take your measurements, take progress photos and stay consistent.”

🎉MOTIVATION MONDAY!!!🎉 ✳️The scale means NOTHING!✳️ I finally stepped on it and was in shock by what I saw. ✔️I am 15 lbs heavier than I was at my lowest weight last year in November. But I am wearing the SAME SIZE.😳 What gives!? 💪🏻When you are on a healthy eating plan and working out regularly (for me it's 6 days a week) AND LIFTING your body composition changes dramatically. 🙌🏻Throw your scales away people! The scale means NOTHING! You are NOT A NUMBER!!! Some people are shocked by how much I weigh. 😵🙆🏼So what!?😆 Numbers don't define me and they shouldn't define YOU either! I have seen people give up over and over again because of that STUPID SCALE! What does that merit!? The scale isn't moving so quit your healthy lifestyle because that's gonna help you in the long run? NO. I rather have results in my photos and measurements ANY DAY than have the numbers on the scale go down. 😉But I rather be strong than skinny too. 🙌🏻Remember YOU ARE MORE THAN A NUMBER. You were made for more than giving up! 🙏🏻💪🏻 Today join me in the fight for your health and wellness. Your older self will than you!

A post shared by 🌿🍳🏋🏼‍♀️💕 k a y l e 💕🏋🏼‍♀️🍳🌿 (@kaylegetsfit) on

“I am 15 lbs heavier than I was at my lowest weight last year in November,” @kaylegetsfit shared in her transformation post. “When you are on a healthy eating plan and working out regularly (for me it's 6 days a week) AND LIFTING your body composition changes dramatically. Throw your scales away people!”

“I am 10 pounds heavier, in the right picture, than I am in the left,” @schlutowk captioned this before-and-after photo. “The scale is meaningless, folks. Your weight doesn't matter."

“Scales are stupid,” Natalie Bunting said, revealing that she had gained close to one pound since starting her fitness regimen. “And I'm willing to post a bikini photo in order to prove it.”

