These 8 Women Look Like They Lost Weight—but the Scale Didn’t Budge

When most people start a weight-loss plan, they typically have a goal weight in mind—and then do regular weigh-ins with the bathroom scale to track the rate at which the pounds peel off.

The crazy thing is, even though your clothes might fit better and you feel lighter, sometimes the scale will stubbornly stay put. It's demoralizing, sure, but also a good reminder not to get too hung up on what the number says. Instead, nutritionists advise that you chart your diet progress by how much healthier you feel, any increase in your strength and endurance, and a change in body-fat composition ratio, among other measures.

Don't believe us that it's possible to drop lbs without seeing that reflected on the scale? Take it from these 8 women, who posted dramatic before-and-after images on social media to explain what they learned when this happened to them.

“In both of these pictures I weighed 160 lbs, this is the difference over a year of CrossFit had on my body,” @kari.leigh said. “I gained a lot of strength and lost body fat. The best part was I felt incredible too! I stopped stressing about the scale so much and just focused on how I felt. It boosted my confidence and allowed me to get to know myself better.”

“The number on the scale is only one unit of measurement,” @fitness_cara captioned these photos of herself, both of which showed her at 127 lbs. “I recently stopped caring about the number and celebrating it, it is so freeing not letting this number control me!”

“Honestly I think the biggest factor is just time,” @em_wizzfit wrote. “Being kind to yourself, forgiving yourself, bit by bit slowly adds up. My confidence has never had anything to do with my weight or my body shape, but my perception of myself. [That’s] what you need to work on.”

“So many women think the answer to looking or feeling their best is to lose weight,” @theblondefiless wrote. “While for some people this is certainly true, for others it may be best to pursue a body recomposition.”

“And this is why the scale should not be the main measurement of progress or health,” @shapebynat shared. “The scale does not differentiate between muscle, fat, water, and organs. I am the same weight between these two photos, but my body composition and health is a whole lot different.”

“Feeling healthy is THE number one measure of a healthy body, and I know that whats the mirror, and in my progress pics like this one, are 100% more accurate measure, and I’m so glad I’ve documented my whole weight loss journey,” @fat2fitdotie captioned her side-by-side photos.

“This is why you shouldn’t depend on the scales when you’re working out!” @laurapattison_fit shared. “I have so much more muscle definition now & look completely different, yet weigh the same. Our bodies are incredible!”

“In both photos, I weighed the exact same amount, 145 lbs,” said @jay.qwellinn. “It's amazing what eating clean and some muscle definition can do for you.”