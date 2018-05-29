This Woman Posted 'Backwards' Transformation Photos in the Same Outfit to Celebrate Her Weight Gain

You must see this inspiring before and after post.

Blake Bakkila
May 29, 2018

In so many #TransformationTuesday posts, people who have lost weight model their old clothes to show how many pounds they've dropped. But in a body-positive twist we're cheering on, fitness influencer Jovana Borojevic did the exact opposite.

In one of her latest Instagram posts, Borojevic put on an old workout tee to celebrate her weight gain. Calling the post her “backwards edition,” she shared how much her life has changed (and improved) since she began watching the number on the scale go up, not down.

RELATED: 9 Before-and-After Photos That Show Weight Is Just a Number

In both the before and after images, she had on the same red top and black leggings. “So I’ve gained weight,” she wrote. “Also, I’m really HAPPY and I am not beating myself up! Since my lowest, I’ve gone through a number of life events, both positive and negative, that have tested my dedication and willpower.”

#TRANSFORMATIONTUESDAY BACKWARDS EDITION! Okay enough with the obnoxious caps. So, I’ve gained weight 🤗. Also, I’m really HAPPY and I am not beating myself up! Since my lowest, I’ve gone through a number of life events, both positive and negative, that have tested my dedication and will power. Sometimes I won, sometimes I came in second (there’s no losing when you’re working on YOU). At my lowest I was at a place where I was eating a lot of foods I did not enjoy, and I was unhappy, which is part of the reason I “let loose”. •• Here I am again to stress to you that I don’t not have it all figured out. I am human, like you, and I slip up, like you! And here I am to remind you that this is normal and a natural part of this journey. It is a roller coaster. And you’ll always be finding your way. •• I’ve stayed happy this whole time because I’m always working on my mentality. As I always say, we must love our bodies in all states, at all times! Throughout this journey you will ride highs and lows, but you will never fail and will always come on top of you keep working on YOU. So if you’ve gained some weight DO NOT FRET. This is normal and you are not “failing”. You know what you need to do! And so do I. But am I upset right now? I am absolutely not. Because I have been killing my workouts, been gaining so much strength, and strengthening my relationship with myself. •• On that note, I am documenting my journey to getting back to a place where I feel most comfortable with myself. I do not have a goal of loosing a certain number of pounds, but I have a goal of building back a healthier relationship with food, finding a healthy balance, and keeping my binges under control (because this is the hardest part for me - I love working out) - - and I’m filming it all for you ... to keep it real, and to show you that anything is possible. So keep your eyes peeled for that! I love you all so much, and I wish you a beautiful week 💜💜💜 Always keeping it real for you, and always thanking you x 100000 for your support.

A post shared by Jovana (@jovanafit) on

Borojevic explained that she found herself eating foods she didn’t like and feeling unhappy, all in an effort to maintain her weight. Then she “let loose,” as she put it, and began loving the way her body looked when she was no longer restricting her diet. 

RELATED: 5 Signs You're Getting Fitter—Even if the Scale Hasn't Budged

“Here I am again to stress to you that I don’t have it all figured out,” she continued. “I am human, like you, and I slip up, like you! … I have a goal of building back a healthier relationship with food, finding a healthy balance, and keeping my binges under control.”

As Borojevic’s body-positive "backwards" post reveals, your weight does not indicate whether you are healthy or unhealthy, and losing pounds shouldn't be accompanied by lethargy and unhappiness. It’s important to focus less on the number, and more about feeling good—both physically and mentally.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up