This Woman Shared the Most Relatable Before-and-After Post About Being Stuck at a Weight Loss Plateau

We're always scrolling through before-and-after weight loss transformations, amazed at how much fitter a person can become if they make living healthier part of their lifestyle. But one woman’s candid Instagram post about her journey was especially relatable.

Rather than celebrating her effort to get in shape, Dallas-based graphic designer Sierra Miller sounded off about hitting a stubborn weight-loss plateau after losing 75 pounds. Weight-loss plateaus are something that anyone who has ever tried to drop pounds has encountered, and they can be really frustrating and make you want to give up getting healthy.

“I’ve pretty much maintained my weight for over a year,” she captioned a post of her side-by-side images. “I’ve felt like a disappointment for not reaching a 100 lb loss. It’s hard to feel like you’re doing everything right, eating all of the right things, working out AT LEAST 4-5 times a week and yet still, the scale won’t budge.”

But Miller didn't throw in the towel. Despite her struggle, she made a conscious decision to look at the upside of her weight loss efforts. Instead of dwelling on the number on the scale, she opened up about her gratitude.

“I’m thankful for maintaining and not gaining the weight back, I’m thankful that I have a body that is capable of working out,” she wrote. “This year, I’ve challenged myself to stop focusing so much on the number but rather how I feel and to have FUN with my workouts. … I’m in this for me and NOT for the approval of others. It may not always be easy but the scale doesn’t always tell the whole story and I’m here to prove it and myself wrong.”

Miller’s post found an appreciative audience, as users congratulated her and agreed that she shouldn't judge her success by what the scale says. People also shared their own weight-loss plateau stories, and they identified with her insecurity around the definition of “progress.”

Here's what we want Miller to know: the scale doesn't tell the whole story. Instead of getting stuck on a number that falls short of your goal weight, pat yourself on the back for the pounds that you did lose and the muscles you've strengthened. Getting fit—not fitting into a certain jeans size—is what makes the journey a success.