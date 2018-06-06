This Woman Has Lost 40 Pounds in 8 Months Since Starting the Keto Diet

When it comes to relationship milestones, most of us celebrate an engagement or wedding anniversary. But last week, Sharon Sandhu took to Instagram to toast her eight-month relationship—with the keto diet.

“Happy 8 months of Keto to me,” the 34-year-old from Canada wrote in the caption. “My journey through keto started on Oct. 1st 2017 at 172lbs. Now 8 months later down over 40lbs at 131lbs. A healthy outside starts with the inside — you are what you eat.”

In the four photos she posted, Sandhu showed her followers how much her body has changed in eight months since starting this high-fat, low-carb diet plan. She credits her keto-approved meals for her amazing weight loss, but she also walks on a regular basis and is planning to enhance her exercise routine.

“I wanted to share my transformation so that I could inspire others,” she tells Health. “Being healthy really starts from the food you eat.”

Sandhu also uses her social media account to post photos of recipe ideas, like spaghetti squash with cheese and chicken, and keto-friendly chocolate chip cookies.

Though it was initially used to help people control epileptic seizures, the keto diet has surged in popularity as a weight-loss strategy. The goal is to achieve ketosis, a state in which the body uses fat as its primary fuel, rather than carbs.

Not all nutrition experts are totally on board with it. But many RDs say it can be helpful—and anecdotal evidence, such as Sandhu's post, make a strong case.