This Woman Says Cutting Out Alcohol Is the Secret to Her Extreme Weight Loss

Earlier this month, fitness influencer Jelly Devote took to Instagram to share a new kind of before-and-after weight loss transformation photo. In her caption, she looked back on her life seven years ago, when she was 20 years old and her lifestyle was focused on going out and consuming alcohol.

She reflected on those years and pointed out that she "hated herself" and was unhappy, in part due to leading an unhealthy life drinking alcohol. These days, not only has she given up the booze and swapped champagne for water and protein smoothies, but she's much happier, more balanced—and weighs a lot less.

“I’ve never felt better,” she wrote. “I have balance. I eat a doughnut followed by a salad. I don’t drink alcohol often, I down my water, and most importantly I’ve gone from hating myself to loving myself.”

Devote knows she's lost weight, but she didn't weigh herself back in her party days and she doesn't do it now. She simply knows that changing her lifestyle has helped her feel better and stronger than before. “I’ve now been ‘balanced’ since the crazy party nights in Bali,” she wrote. “And I’m feeling SO good again! Party life ain’t for me!”

It’s no surprise Devote is feeling her best with less booze in her system. Eliminating or decreasing alcohol intake can help you feel less bloated, sleep better, and have clearer skin. And considering that one beer, glass of wine, or shot of liquor can have roughly 150 calories, cutting out those liquid calories can have a major effect on the way you fit into your clothes.

You don’t need to skip every happy hour. But dialing back your drinking from excessive to moderately will have noticeable, even dramatic results, as Devote found.