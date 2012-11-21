Weight Loss Tip: Peel Off Pudge With Pepper



Corbis

A grind of pepper doesn't just add flavor--it may ward off fat, researchers say. Turns out piperine, a core component of the spice, impedes the body's process of forming fat. "It makes fat cells less likely to develop, mature, grow, or multiply," explains Scott Isaacs, MD, an endocrinologist in Atlanta.

His recommendation: Sprinkle 1 to 2 teaspoons over the course of the day to reap the benefits.