30, 5'7", New Orleans

BEFORE: 220 lb., size 18

AFTER: 155 lb., size 4

TOTAL LOST: 65 lb., 7 sizes

Paige's weight loss tips:

Keep inspiration everywhere: I always have my phone background set to a motivational quote. Words of wisdom like "If you want it, work for it" offer a little pick-me-up every time I look at the screen.

Don't fixate on pounds: Throughout my journey, I have always relied on active goals, like running a 5K or building muscle, to measure my progress. Working toward real-life results is way more rewarding than obsessing over a number on the scale.

Find delicious swaps: Instead of giving up my favorite comfort foods completely, I make them healthier. For example, for my good-for-you hash browns, I cook one shredded sweet potato in a tablespoon of coconut oil until it's soft and crispy, then I top it with cinnamon and sea salt. Talk about yummy!