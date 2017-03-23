Scale Stuck? How To Get Over That Weight-Loss Plateau

You've been doing all the right things to get fit: eating clean and mindfully, counting calories and steps, busting your hump at the gym. And it worked for a while, as pounds steadily melted away. But now the number on the scale just won’t budge. You’ve hit the dreaded weight loss plateau.

It can be a normal part of the process, says obesity expert Caroline Cederquist, MD, medical director of Cederquist Medical Wellness Center in Naples, Florida. "When you lose weight, you’re shedding fat but also lean muscle. When your muscle mass declines, so does your metabolism," she explains.

The good news? A tweak to your routine may be all you need to jump-start your slimdown. "Even small changes—like lifting weights or eating more protein—can get you back on track," says Dr. Cederquist. Read on for five expert-recommended ways to modify a weight-loss plan so you can push past that lull and keep moving closer to your goal.