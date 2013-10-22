Waking Up to Water — It's Crucial!

Aside from avoiding your snooze button, it's time you make water a top priority each morning. While its importance is no secret, sipping water first thing in the morning that can significantly alter your day — for the better! Whether you're looking to lose weight or simply stay healthy, here are the exact reasons why water is crucial to your morning routine!

It Hydrates Your Cells

After a long night's rest, it is common to wake up dehydrated. Hydration first thing in the morning is important, because it increases the rate at which new muscle and blood cells are produced. A hydrated body allows for a healthy flow of oxygen, allowing you to stay alert and energized.

It Detoxes the Body

Water, especially lemon water, is a natural detox. Drinking water flushes out toxins and impurities. Not only does this keep you healthy, but it also leads to clear skin. Water purifies the colon too, allowing for the proper absorption of nutrients. While a plain glass of water is great, adding lemon increases the rate of urination in the body, maximizing enzyme function and stimulating the liver for detoxification.

It Aids in Weight Loss

Consider water a wake-up call for your digestive system! Drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning boosts your metabolism heading into the day. In fact, research shows that an increase in water consumption leads to an increase in the rate at which people burn calories as opposed to storing them as fat. Water also fills you up, curbing your appetite. Chances are that starting your day off with a healthy glass of water instead of a sugary latte will help you make smarter choices throughout the rest of your day.

It Prevents Sickness

If you're getting sick often, it could be that you're not drinking enough water. Water plays a crucial part in maintaining a healthy a lymphatic system. When this system is balanced, your body can properly fight off infection. Studies have also shown that dehydration leads to higher cortisol levels and, in turn, stress and sickness.