The Best and Worst TV Diets, From Kim Kardashian's Salad to Olivia Pope's Popcorn

As seen on TV: The famous K’s are always noshing on greens. Kim tweeted, "On KUWTK everyone asks where our salads & yellow drinks are from—it’s a place in Calabasas called Health Nut. Chef salad w mango iced tea."

Reality check: The sisters’ hearty salads are a diet do, confirms Megan Roose­velt, RDN, founder of HealthyGroceryGirl.com. "Their salads seem to contain lots of veggies and protein, and I love the addition of avocado for healthy fat,” she notes. "Just be aware that while low­-calorie may seem like a good choice, it can also mean you’ll be hungry again soon.” Starving five seconds after putting down your fork? "Add a serving of whole grains, such as quinoa, or more healthy fats and protein from almonds or pumpkin seeds," says Roosevelt.