Thirsty Thursday: White Peaches & Prosecco

Planning an Easter brunch or spring party? Consider serving this light and refreshing White Peaches and Prosecco Cocktail.

The best part about this drink? It couldn't be easier to make. Just drop some peach slices in a champagne flute of Prosecco…that’s it! It’s impressive enough for guests minus the effort or the extra calories of a fancy cocktail.

If fresh peaches aren't available at your local grocery store yet, you can use the frozen variety. A great source of vitamin A and potassium, this fruit should definitely be worked into your warm-weather diet!

If you want a sweet treat to pair with your cocktail, opt for an equally appetizing Vanilla-Roasted Peach Pie. Enjoy!

