Fast weight loss

Diet developed by Dawn Jackson Blatner, RD



After January 1, calorie amnesia comes to an end—and you’re officially out of excuses for nibbling on tree-shaped cookies for breakfast and lunching on gift buckets of cheese popcorn. But when the season of splurging is over, you need more than good intentions to start eating right. That’s why we loaded this supersimple, mix-and-match, 1,300-calorie-per-day menu plan with magic ingredients that are satisfying and scientifically proven to boost weight loss. Get ready to lose 15 pounds in six weeks—without hunger.