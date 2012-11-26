The Brutal Diet Plan That Helped Jessica Simpson Lose 60 Pounds



Getty Images

Jessica Simpson is looking slim. She's lost 60 pounds since giving birth to daughter Maxwell Drew last May, and has been very public about the pressure she has felt about having to lose so quickly to reignite her career—and to fulfill her Weight Watchers deal.

Whenever celebs lose weight so drastically we wonder, "how did she do it?" Usually we stay in the dark. This time, however, TMZ has secured a copy of her daily diet plan (yep, you can print it out and hang it on the fridge). It's simple and easy-to-follow, so we predict it will be on many dieter's New Year's resolution list.

Now more on the diet. First, the brutal part: It starts with 5 a day cleanse of NO MEALS, just liquid smoothies, with a few crunchy snacks thrown in (think rye crisp crackers and apples or celery). By day 15, Simpson moves on to 2 small meals while mostly sticking to the smoothies and snacks. (Nutritionists recommend limiting the cleanse portion to three days.)

Within three weeks Simpson gets sensible, eating three squares a day plus dessert. But the choices are lean, fiber-packed, low-cal, and refreshingly free of fancy ingredients or complicated recipes.

Sample meals include grilled white fish, chicken satay, egg white omelets, quinoa cereal, and simple grilled pita pizzas, with macaroons and fruit cobbler for dessert.

Of course, it's all on the Weight Watchers point system, which makes it even easier to track. Congrats Jessica, on the new baby and the weight loss! Now stop losing. You look healthy just the way you are.