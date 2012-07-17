One Suprising Way To Stop Cravings



iStock photo

Next time you're faced with a tantalizing treat you'd rather skip, try this phrase: "I DON'T EAT THAT!" New research finds that 80% of women who used those words stuck with their good eating habits, compared

with 10% of women who said "I can't."

"Saying 'I can't' signals that you're giving up something desirable," says study co-author Vanessa Patrick, PhD, associate professor of marketing at the University of Houston. "But saying 'I don't' gives you a sense of empowerment."

Is there any simpler dieting strategy out there? We can't--er, don't--think there is!