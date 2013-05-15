Try This Recipe for Fresh Pineapple-Green-Apple Juice

I love freshly pressed juice. Drinking a brightly-colored, nutrient-rich glass of it instantly gives me a natural pick-me-up. With that said, here’s a delicious juice recipe that will give you energy and make you feel a little bit healthier, starting with your very first sip
Ingredients:
- 3 cups chunked pineapple
- 2 large green apples
- 1/2 lemon
- 8-10 mint leaves
Directions: Combine all ingredients in a juicer. Pour juice into a glass or serve over ice.
Makes approximately 12 ounces of fresh juice
