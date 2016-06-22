8 Sneaky Reasons You're Always Hungry

Do you find yourself constantly heading to the fridge for a snack? If you don't have an obvious reason for the increased hunger, such as pregnancy or tougher workouts, you might want to see if your insatiable appetite is due to a sneakier cause. Your stress levels, quality of sleep, and diet may be to blame. Watch the video for more.

Don't have time to watch the whole video? Read the transcript:

You're dehydrated: Drink a glass of water and wait 20 minutes to see if the hunger subsides.

You got a bad night's sleep: Sleep deprivation can increase levels of ghrelin, a hormone that stimulates appetite.

You eat a lot of processed carbs: Foods like white bread spike your blood sugar and may cause more cravings.

You're stressed out: After a bad day, crank up some good tunes or go to yoga (instead of the fridge).

You need more protein: Foods like Greek yogurt, eggs, and lean meat will keep you fuller longer.

You need to eat more fat: Unsaturated fat, found in nuts and avocados, is linked to feelings of satiety.

You skip meals: Try not to let more than 4 or 5 hours go by in between meals and eat something within an hour of waking up.

You eat too fast: Slow down your chewing and bites so your brain has enough time to register fullness.