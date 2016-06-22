8 Sneaky Reasons You're Always Hungry

Do you find yourself constantly heading to the fridge for a snack? If you don't have an obvious reason for the increased hunger, such as pregnancy or tougher workouts, you might want to see if your insatiable appetite is due to a sneakier cause. Your stress levels, quality of sleep, and diet may be to blame. Watch the video for more.

Health.com
June 22, 2016

Don't have time to watch the whole video? Read the transcript:

You're dehydrated: Drink a glass of water and wait 20 minutes to see if the hunger subsides.

You got a bad night's sleep: Sleep deprivation can increase levels of ghrelin, a hormone that stimulates appetite.

You eat a lot of processed carbs: Foods like white bread spike your blood sugar and may cause more cravings.

You're stressed out: After a bad day, crank up some good tunes or go to yoga (instead of the fridge).

You need more protein: Foods like Greek yogurt, eggs, and lean meat will keep you fuller longer.

You need to eat more fat: Unsaturated fat, found in nuts and avocados, is linked to feelings of satiety.

You skip meals: Try not to let more than 4 or 5 hours go by in between meals and eat something within an hour of waking up.

You eat too fast: Slow down your chewing and bites so your brain has enough time to register fullness.

