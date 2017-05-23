How to Outsmart Cravings Once and For All

It’s 3 p.m. and an urge to eat chocolate is coming on strong. Or it’s late, you can’t sleep, and all you want is a handful of potato chips. Trust us, we’ve been there. But according to experts, that can’t-live-without-it feeling is often all in your head. In this video, we spotlight five ways your mindset can help you overcome your cravings.

Get this: Waiting just 10 minutes can actually help you beat a craving. The next time you are drawn to the doughnuts your coworker left in the break room, press pause, and tune into your body to figure out if you’re actually hungry. If you really do need energy, pick a snack that will keep you full for longer, like an apple with nut butter, or raw veggies and hummus.

Another way you can use your brain to outsmart a craving? Spend a few moments visualizing yourself eating the food you want. Research suggests doing this may actually help you eat less of that particular food.

RELATED: Got a Craving? Here’s What Your Body Actually Wants You to Eat

Keeping healthy snacks in sight also nudges you in the right direction, because we tend to reach for what’s convenient. So leave fruit out on your kitchen countertop, and stash carb-heavy pretzels in the pantry.

And if you just need that double fudge brownie, have it (or make our recipe)! Denying yourself all the time will only intensify your cravings. Want more tips and tricks? Watch the video above and learn to kick cravings to the curb—for good.