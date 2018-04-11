This Mom and Her Daughters Have Lost a Total of 154 Pounds in One Year—and Each Used a Different Method

Blake Bakkila
April 11, 2018

There's no one right way to lose weight; what works for one person can be vastly different than what helped another shed pounds. That's what a woman named Keila realizes after she, her sister, and her mom embarked on a weight loss journey together.

Each used their own method—and after a year, they lost a combined total of 154 pounds.

Keila, who runs the Instagram account @keilas_journey, is chronicling their journey on Instagram. Between weight-loss update posts, she recently mixed in some before-and-after family photos that demonstrates just how successful each woman has been.

So how'd they do it? Keila credits eating healthy and running for her results, and she said her sister is doing Weight Watchers. Her mom, who has diabetes, is walking daily and watching her diet.

I’m not the only one who’s on a healthy lifestyle journey. My mom and sister have also had amazing results! We've lost a combined total of 154 lbs. 💃My sister has had great success with weight watchers and has done all this with three kiddos and a full time job. My mom has diabetes. She has been walking daily and eating healthy. Her diabetes has gotten under control and she’s been able to get off some of her medications! I have been eating healthy and clean. My main form of excercise is running with the occasional stair climber. The three of us have been at it for a year or so. This goes to show ya that no matter your circumstance and age it can be done! No excuses y’all. 👊 The biggest and scariest decision is the decision to try. To begin. Quit saying I wish that was me. I wish I could start. I wish I could do that. You are capable of more than you think. Take that leap! ❤ #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #weightlossaccount #weightlossprogress #weightlossjournal #healthylifestyle #healthyeating #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #familyweightloss #familyweightlossjourney #familyweightlosschallenge

A post shared by Keila A. (@keilas_journey) on

“This goes to show ya that no matter your circumstance and age it can be done!” this mom of two captioned the before-and-after. “No excuses y’all. The biggest and scariest decision is the decision to try … You are more capable than you think. Take that leap!”

As she documents in her posts, Keila has lost 55 pounds since starting her weight loss regimen in early 2017. She frequently shares images of her meals, which feature healthy swaps like zucchini noodles and coconut aminos.

In a post shared a few days before her family tribute, Keila opened up about her running habit. “Most of you know my story... Married, two kiddos, fluctuating weight, miscarriage, more weight gain, depression, anxiety,” she wrote in her candid post. “What most people don't realize is that I LOVE running because, I believe, it saved me.”

