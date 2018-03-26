These Viral Before and After Photos Show How Much Weight People Have Lost on the Keto Diet

Just wow.

Blake Bakkila
March 26, 2018

You've probably been hearing a lot lately about the ketogenic diet. This low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein meal plan puts your body in a state of ketosis, which causes your system to burn fat for fuel instead of stored carbohydrates. People who go keto aim to get 75% to 90% of their daily calories come from fat, 6% to 20% from protein, and 2% to 5% from carbs.

RELATED: Keto vs. Atkins: Which Is the Better Low-Carb Diet?

Originally created as a diet to control epileptic seizures, the keto plan has become increasingly popular as a weight-loss regimen as well. It's so buzzy, the Instagram account @ketotransformations has already racked up an incredible 145,000+ followers. Each post shows before-and-after photos of people who credit keto for the pounds they've dropped. Check out these examples of the more than 1,400 transformations.

Introducing @tcatta25: I started keto on January 29th this year and am already down 17.5 pounds! After having 2 kids, gaining close to 100 pounds with both and both being csections I was feeling extremely discouraged and embarrassed by my body. Everyone always told me "love your body, it created human life" but I could never get myself to actually LOVE what my body had done. I now feel better than ever and can't wait to see my continuous progress! . . . #myketotransformation #fitspiration #weightloss #weightlossjourney #ketofam #weightlossmotivation #transformation #fitfam #weightlosstransformation #extremeweightloss #fitness #instafit #inspiration #motivation #fitnessmotivation #beforeandafter #diet #exercise #trainandtransform #beforeandafterweightloss #biggestloser #keto #lowcarb #lchf #ketotransformations

A post shared by Keto Transformations (@ketotransformations) on

Introducing @bitsofbriii_: I started keto the first week week in January. I took the second picture on Day 45 of my journey. Overall I lost 20 lbs, and 10 inches around my entire body. I still have a long ways to go but I’m excited to see where this takes me. I’m less tired, & have no more headaches and less hungry! These results are WITHOUT working out. I can’t wait to start though so I can tone :) Consistency is 🔑 . . . #myketotransformation #fitspiration #weightloss #weightlossjourney #ketofam #weightlossmotivation #transformation #fitfam #weightlosstransformation #extremeweightloss #fitness #instafit #inspiration #motivation #fitnessmotivation #beforeandafter #diet #exercise #trainandtransform #beforeandafterweightloss #biggestloser #keto #lowcarb #lchf #ketotransformations

A post shared by Keto Transformations (@ketotransformations) on

Introducing @errrburnt: I remember taking the pic on the left while on the stationary bike to send to my cousin Stoney to tell him I’m beating his 5 am workout by going in at 2 am lol...I was feeling good I had just dropped 5lbs since the start of the year...well when I looked at the pic, I was like WTH have I done to myself!? No one to blame but myself... I ate everything and anything, especially when holiday season came around... It was my fault. I made sure I tapped the pic to snapshot the date and time... knowing in my heart in one years time what I wanted to accomplish. Always ALWAYS BELIEVE in your goals, even if no one else does💯💯🙏🏽 . . . #myketotransformation #fitspiration #weightloss #weightlossjourney #ketofam #weightlossmotivation #transformation #fitfam #weightlosstransformation #extremeweightloss #fitness #instafit #inspiration #motivation #fitnessmotivation #beforeandafter #diet #exercise #trainandtransform #beforeandafterweightloss #biggestloser #keto #lowcarb #lchf #ketotransformations

A post shared by Keto Transformations (@ketotransformations) on

Introducing @ketobombshells: I am a 37 year old mother of 2 who knew it was time to finally do something once and for all. I’ve tried many diets in past only to lose weight and gain it back plus more. Keto has been a life saver. I started in May of 2017 at 171 pounds and am currently 148 pounds. Keto has made it possible for me to lose weight consistently and slowly which means I know the pounds lost are just that...Lost...and never to be seen again! I highly recommend a Ketogenic Diet! Although my journey is not yet done and will never be as we can always improve, I am happy to say I feel strong and only getting stronger! 💪🏽 Thank you to pages like @ketotransformations that motivate us to keep going! . . . #myketotransformation #fitspiration #weightloss #weightlossjourney #ketofam #weightlossmotivation #transformation #fitfam #weightlosstransformation #extremeweightloss #fitness #instafit #inspiration #motivation #fitnessmotivation #beforeandafter #diet #exercise #trainandtransform #beforeandafterweightloss #biggestloser #keto #lowcarb #lchf #ketotransformations

A post shared by Keto Transformations (@ketotransformations) on

Introducing @ketokonfections: I started this "diet" with my husband as a supporter not thinking it would do much for me as I always followed a more traditional bodybuilding diet. After 13 weeks on, 1 week off and another full week back on...it's really been a life changing experience for us both! My mental focus is insane and my skin is the clearest it's been in my entire life...the bikini mombod is just as added bonus at this point 😁👍🏻 . . . #myketotransformation #fitspiration #weightloss #weightlossjourney #ketofam #weightlossmotivation #transformation #fitfam #weightlosstransformation #extremeweightloss #fitness #instafit #inspiration #motivation #fitnessmotivation #beforeandafter #diet #exercise #trainandtransform #beforeandafterweightloss #biggestloser #keto #lowcarb #lchf #ketotransformations

A post shared by Keto Transformations (@ketotransformations) on

Introducing @caitlinmarie.320: Hey guys! So I’m fairly new to Keto (5 weeks in now) but my progress so far has me speechless. I’m no where near done, but preparing for my wedding in 9 months and I couldn’t be more thankful to have found Keto. I’ve been a yo-yo dieter since my HS days, been as low as 140, and as high as 215lbs... mind you I’m 5’11. I started my Keto journey at 202, and today I’m sitting at 184! . . . #myketotransformation #fitspiration #weightloss #weightlossjourney #ketofam #weightlossmotivation #transformation #fitfam #weightlosstransformation #extremeweightloss #fitness #instafit #inspiration #motivation #fitnessmotivation #beforeandafter #diet #exercise #trainandtransform #beforeandafterweightloss #biggestloser #keto #lowcarb #lchf #ketotransformations

A post shared by Keto Transformations (@ketotransformations) on

Introducing @butterandbarre: A year and a half ago, I would’ve been mortified to have the picture on the right posted online, but today I’m proud of it. Being overweight most of my adulthood got me to where I am now. It still feels funny to be called strong or healthy or hell, a fit girl. I am humbled by my past because it makes me appreciate my body today and drives me to be stronger tomorrow. Food no longer has control over me and it feels damn good. . . . #myketotransformation #fitspiration #weightloss #weightlossjourney #ketofam #weightlossmotivation #transformation #fitfam #weightlosstransformation #extremeweightloss #fitness #instafit #inspiration #motivation #fitnessmotivation #beforeandafter #diet #exercise #trainandtransform #beforeandafterweightloss #biggestloser #keto #lowcarb #lchf #ketotransformations

A post shared by Keto Transformations (@ketotransformations) on

Introducing @stefalupogus: Hey! I am Stephanie, someone who has been obese for as long as I can recall. Graduated high school in ‘96 wearing a size 20+ and weighed 275 when I graduated university in 2000. I managed to lose about 75 pounds eating paleo-ish once I was diagnosed celiac in 2012, bought this dress and wore it in 2013 at the one year/75 pound mark, but then it hadn’t fit since. ***Add two babies, one c-section, another surgery, broken foot, blood clot in my leg and severe pulmonary embolisms later from 2013-2017 and I was back up the 75! End of September, I finally started to feel like myself again and got rolling inadvertently on the keto train. Three months later, still really only just the beginning, I am ending 2017 down 50 pounds!!! I’ve dropped several dress sizes, lots of anxiety and so far one prescription drug. Looking forward to sending a follow up some time in 2018. Keep it simple and keto on!! SW: 327.4 CW: 247 -80lbs . . . #myketotransformation #fitspiration #weightloss #weightlossjourney #ketofam #weightlossmotivation #transformation #fitfam #weightlosstransformation #extremeweightloss #fitness #instafit #inspiration #motivation #fitnessmotivation #beforeandafter #diet #exercise #trainandtransform #beforeandafterweightloss #biggestloser #keto #lowcarb #lchf #ketotransformations

A post shared by Keto Transformations (@ketotransformations) on

These results are impressive, but before you give it a go, consider the negatives of this controversial diet. The biggest (and potentially life-threatening) risk associated with a ketogenic plan is the possibility of ketoacidosis, a condition that causes blood to become acidic.

“I suggest modifying the diet to allow more carbs—especially the ones you know you can’t live without,” Health contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, wrote in a previous article. “In my experience, moderation is generally the key to shedding pounds for good, optimizing health, and living a balanced, enjoyable life.”

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up