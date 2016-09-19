Jen Widerstrom’s Selfie Reminds Us Even Celeb Trainers Have Stomach Rolls

Jen Widerstrom encouraged us all to be a little kinder to ourselves on Sunday, with two side-by-side selfies posted on Instagram. In one, she's standing in a crop top and leggings, and her core looks taut and toned. In the other, she's sitting down so we can see the stomach roll at the top of her waistband.

"We all look like this when we sit," the Biggest Loser trainer wrote in the caption. "Don't stress about the way your body looks in certain positions. These photos were taken 2 minutes apart!"

So far the post has racked up more than 16,600 likes and 650 comments, many from fans expressing their appreciation for Widerstrom's willingness to show her body from all angles—not just the flattering ones.

We're so used to seeing highly-edited, perfectly-posed images on Instagram, it's easy to lose perspective on how our bodies actually look IRL. But Widerstrom's simple message of body-acceptance is a helpful reality check: When you sit, the skin on your stomach is going to bunch up, no matter how fit you are.