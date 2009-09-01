Jeans Too Snug? Why You Shouldn't Freak Out



By Tina Haupert

“Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.”

This quote, from writer Maria Robinson, came into my life at the perfect time. Just a few days prior, I'd stepped onto the scale only to realize that I had gained about 5 pounds. My jeans did seem a little tight, but I thought maybe they just shrunk in the dryer the last time I washed them. OK, OK—I had to admit that I'd indulged in a few too many heavy meals and sugary treats, and I'd skipped my daily gym session more than a couple of times each week. I felt sorry for myself after seeing those numbers on the scale—so sorry I almost chose not to do anything about it. Losing the weight the first time was hard enough, and while I hadn't gained all 23 pounds back, losing weight for the second time seemed nearly impossible. When I lost that initial weight, I knew I needed to continue to work hard to maintain my loss. But I got a little too comfortable, and I'd let my healthy habits slide.

I had nearly resigned myself to living with tighter jeans when I came across that quote. It so easily applied to weight loss, and it gave me the motivation to recommit myself to my healthy habits.



(Getty Images)

Losing those pesky 5 pounds proved easier than I thought, because I already had all the necessary tools in place. I knew what healthy strategies worked for me—like starting the day with a hearty breakfast and including regular strength training in my workouts. And I didn't allow myself to dwell on the mistakes that caused my weight gain. I buckled down, focused on my goal, and put my weight-loss plan into action. As soon as I recommitted to my healthy habits, the pounds steadily melted off in about six weeks.

So what's the moral of the story—other than the fact that losing 5 pounds is obviously easier than losing 25? Weight gain and weight loss can happen at any stage, but I am in control of them. If I alter my healthy lifestyle habits, it will show up on the scale. If I don't give 100% effort, my jeans may feel a little more snug. If I work hard and have confidence in my healthy choices, I will maintain my Feel Great Weight. Weight loss may seem difficult, but as long as you don't dwell on the past, you can start today and make a new ending for yourself.

