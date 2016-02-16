Worked Up From Lack of Sleep? You Might Be 'Slangry'

Feeling extra peeved? The amount of sleep you got last night could be to blame.

We've all been "hangry"—so hungry we're angry—but now there’s another kind of next-level irritability: feeling “slangry,” or worked up due to lack of sleep. Scientists at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center studied the brain activity of adults as they tried to memorize numbers superimposed on either unpleasant or neutral images, once after a full night’s rest and again after being awake for a day.

After no sleep, the amygdala—the brain area that processes emotion—showed higher levels of activity in response to both types of images. “We’re not able to regulate our emotional responses without sleep,” explains study co-author Eti Ben-Simon.