How Your Car Helps You Lose Weight

Driving can definitely cause weight gain. If you're bored on long work commutes or road trips, snacking or hitting the drive-through can make the time pass. And sitting in traffic all the time doesn't quite burn calories the way running does. It doesn't have to be this way! Here's how your car can actually help you slim down.

Don't Let an Upset Belly Ruin a Workout: What to Eat Before the Gym Sip on this: Keep a reusable water bottle in your cup holder so you can sip it when you feel like snacking. Stash healthy snacks: Forget McDonalds! Stash nonperishable healthy snacks in your car so you can reach for those instead of hitting the gas station mini-mart. Nuts, trail mix, granola bars, whole grain pretzels, and shelf-stable soy or almond milk are great options. If you know you'll be in the car for a few hours, pack a healthy meal so you can avoid having to hit the drive-through. Eating every few hours keeps hunger at bay and can prevent overeating at mealtimes. Extra kicks: You never know when inspiration will strike. You could be driving to see a friend, and she invites you to try out a new fitness class at her gym. So keep an extra pair of sneakers and a workout outfit in your trunk, just in case. Power of tunes: If you're driving home from work and feeling too sluggish to go on that postwork run, get pumped by blasting the music playlists you normally listen to while working out. It'll motivate you to stay on the healthy path. Work your abs: Think of all the ways you can safely tone your muscles while driving the car. Do glute squeezes, pull your abs into your spine and release, and do shoulder lifts. If you're a passenger, you can also do leg lifts and bicep curls with water bottles.







