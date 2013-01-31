How to Throw a (Healthy) Super Bowl Party



Jonny Valiant

One of America’s biggest eating days of the year is Super Bowl Sunday, but that doesn’t mean the end is near for your New Year’s resolutions.

By keeping some basic tips in mind, you can host a Super Bowl party without blowing your diet…all while having a great time!

Get the party started:

Planning a game-day party means making sure everyone has a good time and even more importantly, is well fed. But can you serve delicious food that will impress your guests without serving the typical calorie-laden game day fair?

If your answer was no, the recipes below will change your mind for sure. Mexican layer dip, warm spinach and artichoke dip, tacos and pulled pork sandwiches are all on the menu.

Just remember to include some veggies and protein in the spread to fill you up. And pick the right chips and dip: These are a must-have party food, but the right chips are key to keeping the spread on the healthier side of things. Try one of our picks for best Super Bowl chips and pair them with these delicious lightened-up dip recipes.

Layered Spicy Black Bean and Cheddar Dip

Ingredients: Avocado, lime juice, lime zest, salt, pepper, low-sodium black beans, Tabasco, red onion, salsa, sour cream, tomato, scallions, tortilla chips

Calories: 199

Try this Recipe: Spicy Black Bean and Cheddar Dip

Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Ingredients: Olive oil, lima beans, cream cheese, Tabasco sauce, capers, mustard, artichoke hearts, frozen spinach, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, green onions, lemon juice

Calories: 59

Try the recipe: Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip

As good as these dips taste, have a main dish prepared so you just keep munching on chips the whole night…we all know that never bodes well! Check out these 52 healthy recipe makeovers for even more delicious options!

Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Tacos

Ingredients: Shrimp, black beans, scallions, avocado, salsa verde, cilantro, limes, flour tortillas, red bell pepper

Calories: 453

Try this recipe:Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Tacos

Tangy BBQ Sandwich

Ingredients: Onion, kosher salt, cider vinegar, unsalted butter, barbeque sauce, water, chopped and cooked turkey breast, black pepper.

Calories: 370

Try this recipe: Tangy BBQ Sandwich

