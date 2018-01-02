Overindulged During the Holidays? 6 Health Influencers Reveal How They Get Back on Track

The holiday season has come and gone, and you probably feel like you’ve overeaten, over-drank, and under-exercised for weeks. You're not the only one. But before you start beating yourself up for veering away from your usual healthy food and fitness habits, give yourself permission to move on and start anew.

Regret isn’t going to make those extra few pounds you may have gained magically disappear. Eating well and sweating often, on the other hand, will—as these six health influencers can attest. Here's what they do to get back on track and how you can start the first week of January on a strong, healthy note.

Eat clean, train mean

“There are a couple of things I like to do in order to kickstart my training after the holidays. As far as diet goes, I try to start eating as clean as I can. That means no sugar, lots of lean protein, and vegetables. I’m also a fan of hitting cardio first thing in the morning. A little bit of boxing is a great way to start the day, not to mention it jump starts my metabolism and warms up my body for a bigger workout later on.” —Joe Ferraro, founding trainer at Rumble Boxing

Stock your fridge with healthy eats

“Post-holiday season, I make sure my fridge and freezer are stocked with all my favorite healthy foods, like coconut yogurt, sprouted hummus, almond milk, kombucha, pasture-raised eggs, gluten-free sourdough, and a whole host of fruits and veggies. Being able to make last-minute easy dinners like my arugula caesar salad, a simple macro bowl, or breakfast tacos makes it way less tempting to pick something up on my way home.” —Lily Kunin, founder of Clean Food Dirty City

Start your day with a sweat session

“In the new year, I start every weekday with a workout—even if it means getting up extra early! A few reasons I like to exercise first thing in the morning: It boosts your metabolism, prevents you from skipping it later, improves your physical and mental energy (which will improve your mood and productivity all day), keeps you goal-oriented, and strengthens your self discipline. And it doesn’t have to be two hours of your life. Even 30 to 40 minutes will make all the difference!” —Jessica Schatz, personal trainer and Pilates instructor

Zero in on just one goal

“Use the whole month of January as a reset month. Sit down and think about your overall health goals for the coming year and pick one area to focus on for the month of January. That could mean a booze-free month if the holidays were a little extra buzzy, running or walking a mile every day to refocus on being active, or focusing on mindfulness and meditation to bring more awareness into the way you approach your health. The sky's the limit!” —Lauren Williams, personal trainer and founder of Chisel Club

Don't overpack your schedule

"Just like with any goal, having a plan is key. After the holidays, set your schedule to return to normal. Try not to pack your planner with more engagements and new goals than you can realistically handle. If you add one new thing to your regimen, take something that has become too routine out. —Kira Stokes, personal trainer and creator of The Stoked Method

Have no regrets about indulging

“Make the transition back to reality as minimally loaded as possible, meaning resist the urge to rehash meals past. Hopefully you enjoyed every morsel you ate, but regardless . . . think onward and upward. The shame and guilt will not do you any favors, in fact, they make it much harder to get back on track.” —Shira Lenchewski, RD, author of The Food Therapist